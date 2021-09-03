ROUNDUP: Keshmiri gets hat trick in QHS road win

QUEENSBURY 4, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;1;3 — 4
Johnstown;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Julia Keshmiri (Ava Stewart), 17:00.
Second half: 2, Queensbury, Ava Stewart (Meredith Montgomery), 56:00. 3, Queensbury, Julia Keshmiri (Ava Stewart), 69:00. 4, Queensbury, Julia Keshmiri, 73:00.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 2, Abbey Chest (Jnt) 10, Andrea Manners (Jnt) 8.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 8, Johnstown 4.
Records: Johnstown (0-1, 0-1), Queensbury (1-0, 1-0).
Notes: Julia Keshmiri led the way for Queensbury with a hat trick. Ava Stewart added the other goal to go along with two assists. Queensbury takes on non-league opponent Saratoga next.
SCHUYLERVILLE 8, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Gloversville High School)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;3;5 — 8
Gloversville;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuyerville, Riley Keefer (Alayna Wian). 2, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Alayna Wian). 3, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Sarah McMahon).
Second half: 4, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Anna Armstrong). 5, Schuylerville, Sarah McMahon (Alayna Wian). 6, Schuylerville, Anna Armstrong (Riley Keefer). 7, Schuylerville, Sarah McMahon (Riley Keefer). 8, Schuylerville, Anna Armstrong (Alex Frydal).
Goalies-saves: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 4.
Corner kicks: Schuyerville 6, Gloversville 1.
Records: Schuylerville (1-0, 1-0).
Notes: Schuylerville took control early on with three goals in the first 10 minutes. Sarah McMahon had a solid game in the midfield, controlling the play and contributing two goals and an assist. Forward Macey Koval led Schuylerville with three goals.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 2,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1
(at Broadalbin-Perth)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls;1;0 — 1
Broadalbin-Perth;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Vanessa Jorgensen, 31:28. 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Jackie Fisher (Brooke Bush), 28:36.
Second half: 3, Broadalbin-Perth, Jackie Fisher (Maria Stewart), 37:19.
Goalies-saves: Mairead Marsden (B-P) 5, Elena Kennedy (SGF) 10.
Corner kicks: Broadalbin-Perth 5, South Glens Falls 1.
Records: Broadalbin-Perth (1-0, 1-0), South Glens Falls (0-1, 0-1).
STILLWATER 4, CAMBRIDGE 3
(at Stillwater)
League: Non-league
Cambridge;1;2 — 3
Stillwater;4;0 — 4
First half: 1, Cambridge, Addison Gates, 2:40. 2, Stillwater, Elliott Patenaude, 14:00. 3, Stillwater, Elliott Patenaude, 20:00. 4, Stillwater, Katelyn Koval, 33:56. 5, Stillwater, Karissa Mitchell (Katelyn Koval), 39:00.