 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Kelly lifts Queensbury past Glens Falls
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Kelly lifts Queensbury past Glens Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 3, GLENS FALLS 2

(at Morse Athletic Complex, Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;1;2 — 3

Glens Falls;0;2 — 2

First half: 1, Queensbury, Vincent Maccharulo (Jack Grant).

Second half: 2, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff (PK). 3, Queensbury, Jude Jordi-Donnelly (PK). 4, Glens Falls, Tim Motsiff (Ayden Grieve). 5, Queensbury, Gavin Kelly (Okacha Cunningham).

Goalies-saves: Ayden Grieve (GF) 5, Sean Seeley (Q) 7.

Corner kicks: Glens Falls 2, Queensbury 6.

Records: Glens Falls (0-2, 1-2), Queensbury (2-2).

Notes: The Spartans opened the scoring 3:30 into the first half with a cross from Jack Grant that hit Vincent Maccharulo in the back and bobbled into the goal. In the second half, the Indians were awarded a penalty kick that was converted by Jack Motsiff to tie the game. Jude Jordi-Donnelly answered with a penalty kick of his own shortly after to regain the lead for the Spartans. The Indians tied the game once again with a breakaway goal from Tim Motsiff that smacked off the underside of the crossbar and into the net. Queensbury got the eventual winner with 2:30 left in the game when Gavin Kelly won the ball at the top of the box, turned and blasted a strike that barely beat the Indians' keeper.

SCHUYLERVILLE 4,
HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;2;2 — 4

Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Ryan Piteri, 20'. 2, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Sam Tyler), 39'.

Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Reid Rockhill (Chris Jones), 65'. 4, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong, 75'.

Goalies-saves: Griffin Brophy (S) 1, Joe Lapan (HF) 20.

Corner kicks: Schuylerville 15, Hudson Falls 1.

Records: Hudson Falls (0-3-0, 1-4-0), Schuylerville (1-1-0, 2-2-0).

GLOVERSVILLE 4, SCOTIA 0

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia;0;0 — 0

Gloversville;1;3 — 4

First half: 1, Gloversville, Thomas Kluska (Dane Dillenback).

Second half: 2, Gloversville, Bryen Belknap (Kazuma Lomanto). 3, Gloversville, Douglas Cook. 4, Gloversville, James Collar (Kazuma Lomanto).

Goalies-saves: Zach Place (S) 3, Justin Kemmett (G) 3.

Corner kicks: Scotia 4, Gloversville 5.

Records: Scotia (1-1).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News