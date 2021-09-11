ROUNDUP: Kelly lifts Queensbury past Glens Falls

QUEENSBURY 3, GLENS FALLS 2
(at Morse Athletic Complex, Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;1;2 — 3
Glens Falls;0;2 — 2
First half: 1, Queensbury, Vincent Maccharulo (Jack Grant).
Second half: 2, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff (PK). 3, Queensbury, Jude Jordi-Donnelly (PK). 4, Glens Falls, Tim Motsiff (Ayden Grieve). 5, Queensbury, Gavin Kelly (Okacha Cunningham).
Goalies-saves: Ayden Grieve (GF) 5, Sean Seeley (Q) 7.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 2, Queensbury 6.
Records: Glens Falls (0-2, 1-2), Queensbury (2-2).
Notes: The Spartans opened the scoring 3:30 into the first half with a cross from Jack Grant that hit Vincent Maccharulo in the back and bobbled into the goal. In the second half, the Indians were awarded a penalty kick that was converted by Jack Motsiff to tie the game. Jude Jordi-Donnelly answered with a penalty kick of his own shortly after to regain the lead for the Spartans. The Indians tied the game once again with a breakaway goal from Tim Motsiff that smacked off the underside of the crossbar and into the net. Queensbury got the eventual winner with 2:30 left in the game when Gavin Kelly won the ball at the top of the box, turned and blasted a strike that barely beat the Indians' keeper.
SCHUYLERVILLE 4,
HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;2;2 — 4
Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Ryan Piteri, 20'. 2, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Sam Tyler), 39'.
Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Reid Rockhill (Chris Jones), 65'. 4, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong, 75'.
Goalies-saves: Griffin Brophy (S) 1, Joe Lapan (HF) 20.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 15, Hudson Falls 1.
Records: Hudson Falls (0-3-0, 1-4-0), Schuylerville (1-1-0, 2-2-0).
GLOVERSVILLE 4, SCOTIA 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia;0;0 — 0
Gloversville;1;3 — 4
First half: 1, Gloversville, Thomas Kluska (Dane Dillenback).
Second half: 2, Gloversville, Bryen Belknap (Kazuma Lomanto). 3, Gloversville, Douglas Cook. 4, Gloversville, James Collar (Kazuma Lomanto).
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (S) 3, Justin Kemmett (G) 3.
Corner kicks: Scotia 4, Gloversville 5.
Records: Scotia (1-1).