ROUNDUP: Kelly lifts Queensbury past Glens Falls

QUEENSBURY 3, GLENS FALLS 2

Notes: The Spartans opened the scoring 3:30 into the first half with a cross from Jack Grant that hit Vincent Maccharulo in the back and bobbled into the goal. In the second half, the Indians were awarded a penalty kick that was converted by Jack Motsiff to tie the game. Jude Jordi-Donnelly answered with a penalty kick of his own shortly after to regain the lead for the Spartans. The Indians tied the game once again with a breakaway goal from Tim Motsiff that smacked off the underside of the crossbar and into the net. Queensbury got the eventual winner with 2:30 left in the game when Gavin Kelly won the ball at the top of the box, turned and blasted a strike that barely beat the Indians' keeper.