ROUNDUP: Kader scores three times in H-L win

Hadley-Luzerne jumped out to a 4-0 first-half lead and went on to beat Argyle 5-1 in Adirondack League boys soccer on Tuesday.

Evan Kader recorded a hat trick for the Eagles. Caeden Wilson contributed two goals and two assists. The Eagles scored four times in a span of 15 minutes in the first half.

Connor Brockway scored the Argyle goal off a cross from Preston Gulik. Brayden Mahon made 11 saves in goal for Hadley-Luzerne.

HOOSIC VALLEY 7, SPA CATHOLIC 1: Logan Reilly and Andrew Wood scored two goals each as Hoosic Valley beat Saratoga Catholic. Gabe Coffin, Tyler Cavert and Tyler Eddy also scored for the Indians.

Will Frankford scored the Spa Catholic goal.