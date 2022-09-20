 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS SOCCER

ROUNDUP: Kader scores three times in H-L win

  • 0

Hadley-Luzerne jumped out to a 4-0 first-half lead and went on to beat Argyle 5-1 in Adirondack League boys soccer on Tuesday.

Evan Kader recorded a hat trick for the Eagles. Caeden Wilson contributed two goals and two assists. The Eagles scored four times in a span of 15 minutes in the first half.

Connor Brockway scored the Argyle goal off a cross from Preston Gulik. Brayden Mahon made 11 saves in goal for Hadley-Luzerne.

HOOSIC VALLEY 7, SPA CATHOLIC 1: Logan Reilly and Andrew Wood scored two goals each as Hoosic Valley beat Saratoga Catholic. Gabe Coffin, Tyler Cavert and Tyler Eddy also scored for the Indians.

Will Frankford scored the Spa Catholic goal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News