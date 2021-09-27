ROUNDUP: Jorgensen's OT goal lifts Bulldogs to victory (corrected)

Rachel Jorgensen scored the game's only goal in overtime as South Glens Falls posted a 1-0 victory over Schuylerville in Foothills Council girls soccer.
Elena Kennedy got the shutout in goal. Vanessa Jorgensen set up her sister for the winning goal.
Corinth upped its Adirondack League record to 4-1-1 with a 4-0 shutout of North Warren. Carolina Lott-Diamond scored four times as Hadley-Luzerne defeated Hudson Falls in a non-leaguer.
Kayli Hayden's overtime goal lifted Schroon Lake-Newcomb to a 1-0 win over Wells in the Northern Soccer League.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1,
SCHUYLERVILLE 0, OT
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;0;0;0;0 — 0
South High;0;0;0;1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: None.
Second Overtime: 1, South High, Rachel Jorgensen (Vanessa Jorgensen), 6:00.
Goalies-saves: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 9, Elena Kennedy (SGF) 6.
Corner kicks: South High 9, Schuylerville 5.
Records: South High (5-2, 5-5), Schuylerville (4-3, 5-3).
Notes: With six minutes left in the second overtime, Vanessa Jorgensen beat her defender and dashed endline before slotting the ball to find her sister Rachel Jorgensen, who finished the cross for the game's lone goal. It was a tough, well-played game by both sides.
CORINTH 4, NORTH WARREN 0
(at North Warren)
League: Non-league
Corinth;2;2 — 4
North Warren;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Corinth, Idalia Willett (Sarah Pita), 33:59. 2, Corinth, Sarah Pita (Alyssa Crossman), 22:23.
Second half: 3, Corinth, Sarah Pita (Idalia Willett), 14:33. 4, Corinth, Rylee Dunber (PK), 1:00.
Goalies-saves: Ruth Brior (NW) 19, Lorelei Peterson (Cor) 5.
Corner kicks: North Warren 1, Corinth 7.
Records: North Warren (1-5, 2-5), Corinth (4-1-1, 6-1-1).
Notes: Sarah Pita has two goals and an assist and Rylee Dunbar scored her first goal this year on a PK that hit the top bar and shot in the goal. Corinth played a solid game controlling the time of possession. Nicole Arcila played a great defensive game for North Warren.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 7,
HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Non-league
Hadley-Luzerne;3;4 — 7
Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Caorlina Lott-Diamond (Hannah Johnson). 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Caorlina Lott-Diamond. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Hannah Johnson (Caorlina Lott-Diamond).
Second half: 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Caorlina Lott-Diamond (Tori Granger). 5, Hadley-Luzerne, Kayden Beaver (Caorlina Lott-Diamond). 6, Hadley-Luzerne, Caorlina Lott-Diamond. 7, Hadley-Luzerne, Kayden Beaver (Gabby Mosher).
Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (H-L) 13, Katie Mitchell (HuF) 9.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 5, Hudson Falls 1.
Notes: Carolina Lott-Diamond scored four goals and had two assists, Kayden Beaver scored a brace, and Hannah Johnson scored a goal and assist for the visitors.
SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 1, WELLS 0, 2OT
(at Schroon Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Schroon-Newcomb;0;0;0;1 — 1
Wells;0;0;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
Second Overtime: 1, Schroon Lk.-Newcomb, Kayli Hayden, 8:51.
Goalies-saves: Alyssa Arnold (SLN) 10, Bridgett Allen (Wells) 14.
Corner kicks: Schroon Lk.-Newcomb 11, Wells 3.
Notes: This was Senior Night for Schroon Lake-Newcomb's eight seniors.
NAC 7, TICONDEROGA 1
(at Ticonderoga)
League: Northern Soccer League
N. Adirondack;3;4 — 7
Ticonderoga;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, NAC, MacKenna LaBarge (Alexis Belrose), 3:55. 2, NAC, Ashlyn Seguin, 9:51. 3, NAC, Alexis Belrose (Rhylee Poupore), 16:25. 4, Ticonderoga, Maddy Hubbard (Laura Grinnell), 22:43.
Second half: 5, NAC, Alexis Belrose (Ashlyn Seguin), 2:59. 6, NAC, MacKenna LaBarge (Abigail Peryea), 13:35. 7, NAC, Ashlyn Seguin (MacKenna LaBarge), 31:42. 8, NAC, Abigail Peryea (MacKenna LaBarge), 34:55.
Goalies-saves: Isabella Gilmore (NAC) 5, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 10.
Corner kicks: NAC 3, Ticonderoga 2.
WILLSBORO 11,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 1
(at Indian Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Willsboro;6;5 — 11
IL-LL;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Willsboro, Lexi Nolette (Cleo Lobdell), 4:10. 2, Willsboro, Tekla Fine-Lease (Emma Becker), 11:56. 3, Willsboro, Jenna Ford, 20:10. 4, Willsboro, Jenna Ford (Lexi Nolette), 32:30. 5, Willsboro, Lexi Nolette (Bella Harrison), 34:20. 6, Willsboro, Jenna Ford (Cleo Lobdell), 36:40.
Second half: 7, Willsboro, Gabby Marble, 3:30. 8, Willsboro, Jenna Ford (Ava Sucharzewski), 4:40. 9, Willsboro, Gabby Marble (Cleo Lobdell), 6:00. 10, Willsboro, Dakota Harrison, 8:20. 11, Willsboro, Jenna Ford, 16:40. 12, Indian/Long Lk., Anna Strader (Fanny Lamos), 38:54.
Goalies-saves: Marilla Liddle (IL-LL) 19, Abby Bruno (Wills) 6.
Corner kicks: IL-LL 0, Willsboro 6.
NOTE: This roundup has been corrected to change the scorer of the winning goal in the South Glens Falls game.
