ROUNDUP: Jorgensen's goals lift South High past Johnstown

Vanessa Jorgensen scored twice Thursday to lead South Glens Falls to a 2-1 Foothills Council girls soccer win over Johnstown.
Fort Ann got goals from Olivia Winchell, Brooke Wright and Paige Trzaskos as the Cardinals blanked Hadley-Luzerne 3-0 in Adirondack League play.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2, JOHNSTOWN 1
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown 0 1 — 1
South High 2 0 — 2
First half: 1, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 26:00. 2, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 24:00.
Second half: 3, Johnstown, Lindsey Sweet, 33:00.
Goalies-saves: Roslyn Chapin (J) 12, Elena Kennedy (SGF) 3.
Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 7, Johnstown 3.
Records: South Glens Falls (3-2, 3-5), Johnstown (1-3, 1-4).
FORT ANN 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Fort Ann)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne 0 0 — 0
Fort Ann 2 1 — 3
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell (Paige Trzaskos), 12:33. 2, Fort Ann, Brooke Wright (Angel Aratare), 7:18.
Second half: 3, Fort Ann, Paige Trzaskos (Brooke Wright), 18:03.
Goalies-saves: Baylee Wright (FA) 2, Madison Lent (HL) 5.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 8, Hadley-Luzerne 0.
Records: Fort Ann (3-1-1, 6-1-1).
MORIAH 3, TICONDEROGA 1
(at Ticonderoga)
League: Northern Soccer League
Ticonderoga 0 1 — 1
Moriah 2 1 — 3
First half: 1, Moriah, Allie Huchro (Amelia Kazlo), 15:10. 2, Moriah, Amelia Kazlo, 36:08.