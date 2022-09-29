ROUNDUP: Johnson's goal lifts H-L to victory; Whitehall posts win (updated)

Hannah Johnson scored a second-half goal as Hadley-Luzerne beat Corinth 1-0 on Thursday, handing the Tomahawks their first Adirondack League girls soccer loss of the season.

The winning goal came on a penalty kick with 2:28 left in regulation.

The victory raised Hadley-Luzerne’s league record to 5-2-1 (7-2-2 overall) and assured the Eagles of a place in the Adirondack League semifinals. Madison Lent made seven saves to earn the shutout, H-L’s seventh of the season.

Madison Pincheon stopped six shots in goal for Corinth (4-1-1, 4-4-2).

WHITEHALL 1, SALEM 0: Jayden Hughes scored the lone goal of the game as the Railroaders picked up their second victory of the season.

Hughes scored 23:04 into the game on an assist from Madison Gould. Khloe Paddock made four saves to get the shutout.

Salem had only 10 players available. Isabella Garrison made five saves for the Generals.

FORT ANN 9, GRANVILLE 0: Paige Trzaskos accounted for three goals as Fort Ann shut out Granville on the Cardinals’ Senior Day.

Angel Aratare finished with a goal and three assists. Riley Echeandia, Ella Gadway, Olivia Winchell, Brieanna Garner and Natalie Cody also scored. Gadway and Garner scored their first career goals.

The Cards improved to 3-2-2 in league play.

QUEENSBURY 4, SOUTH HIGH 1: The Spartans scored three times in a span of 16 minutes in the second half to post a victory and stay close to Schuylerville in the Foothills Council chase.

Maddie Macaulay gave Queensbury a 1-0 lead with a first-half goal. Mia Keshmiri, Meredith Montgomery and Tekla Fine-Lease added second-half goals. Bayley Duffy had two assists.

Shea Canavan made five stops in goal for the Spartans, who improved to 6-1 in Foothills play and 8-2 overall. Ashlyn Fish scored a late goal for South High, which fell to 2-7 in league play.

GLENS FALLS 4, HUDSON FALLS 1: Parker Welch scored a pair of goals as the Indians beat Hudson Falls in a game played under the lights at Derby Park.

Ava Pirozzolo and Clara Avery also scored for Glens Falls (2-5 league, 3-6 overall). Avery and Welch contributed assists.

Emily Orozco scored with help from Brynn Terry in the second half for Hudson Falls. Katie Mitchell made 12 saves.

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 1, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 0: Pailin Hample scored off an assist from Anna Strader in the 27th minute as the Orange recorded the victory.

Haylie Puterko made three saves in the shutout effort. Lucia Williams stopped eight shots for Johnsburg-Minerva.

NORTH WARREN 4, SPA CATHOLIC 1: Kiki LaGuerre scored 30 seconds into the game and the Cougars went on to beat Saratoga Catholic in a non-league game on their Senior Night.

LaGuerre added two more goals before the first half was finished. Laci Bruno found the net in the second half for North Warren. Ruth Brior and Jessica Paul shared the shutout in goal.

GREENWICH 6, HOOSICK FALLS 1: Eliza McQueen scored twice as the Witches beat the Panthers.

Taylor Poovey, Liz Marci, Norah Neisz and Sarah Radovich also scored. Marci added two assists. Grace Houghton scored for Hoosick Falls.

Oliveah Reiszel made seven saves in the Greenwich goal.

MECHANICVILLE 7, TAMARAC 0: Marissa Krosky finished with three goals and two assists as the Red Raiders improved to 4-1 in the Wasaren League.

Also scoring goals were Madison Daley, Courtney Toher, Allie Kenyon and Evie Dowd.

SARATOGA 6, SCHUYLERVILLE 1: Lucia Devito scored twice as the Blue Streaks bested the Black Horses in a non-league matchup.

Keegan Reinhart, Paige Barlow, Mazie Neville and Analise Rodriguez also scored for Saratoga. Keira Rogan scored for Schuylerville, which lost for the first time this season.

MORIAH 4, TICONDEROGA 0: Erica Anderson, Allie Huchro, Amelia Kazlo and Dava Marcil scored goals in this CVAC game.

Keirra Bechard made 15 saves in the loss for the Sentinels.

NOTE: This roundup has been updated to correct the Whitehall report. This was the Railroaders' second victory of the season.