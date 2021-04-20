ROUNDUP:Johnson lifts Hadley-Luzerne past Fort Ann in OT

HADLEY-LUZERNE 1,
FORT ANN 0, OT
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann 0 0 0 0 — 0
Hadley-Luzerne 0 0 0 1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: None.
Second OT: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Hannah Johnson, :29.
Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (H-L) 10, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 8.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 0, Fort Ann 8.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne (5-3, 5-3-1), Fort Ann (3-3-2, 3-3-4).
Notes: Hadley-Luzerne secured a spot in the Adirondack League playoffs with a win tonight. Hannah Johnson received a midfield pass from Carolina Lott-Diamond and then broke through the defensive line to score with only 29 seconds left in the second overtime. Madison Lent recorded her second shutout of the season with several difficult saves in goal to help the Eagles get the win.
LAKE GEORGE 3, WHITEHALL 1
(at Whitehall)
League: Adirondack League
Lake George 0 3 — 3
Whitehall 0 1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Lake George, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola (Lila Frazier), 64. 2, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola), 72. 3, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston (Madison Gould), 73. 4, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Madeline Gorey), 75.
Goalies-saves: Sofia Amrock (LG) 3, Dory Gosselin (W) 23.
Corner kicks: Lake George 3, Whitehall 2.
Records: Whitehall (5-2-1, 6-3-1), Lake George (7-0, 9-0-1).
WHITEHALL 2, SALEM 1
(at Golden Goal, Monday)
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall 2; — 2
Salem 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Kyrie Smith). 3, Salem, Sophia Keays (Keenan Fronhofer), 3.14.