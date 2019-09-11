JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 2,
CROWN POINT 0
(at Johnsburg)
League: Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva 2 0 — 2
Crown Point 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, J-M, Cassie Dunbar (Hannah McNally), 12:00. 2, J-M, Shae Riedinger (Jennie Allen), 32:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 8, Eleanor Harmon (CP) 20.
Corner kicks: J-M 3, Crown Point 3.
Records: Crown Point (0-2, 0-2), Johnsburg-Minerva (2-1, 2-2).
Notes: Cassie Dunbar got her first goal of the season.
SALEM 5, GRANVILLE 0
(at Salem, Tuesday)
League: Adirondack League
Granville 0 0 0 — 0
Salem 1 4 0 — 5
First half: 1, Salem, Mikayah Rushinski, 36.31.
Second half: 2, Salem, Kylei Ruebel, 31. 3, Salem, Kylei Ruebel, 29.29. 4, Salem, Kylei Ruebel, 35.37. 5, Salem, Amber Terry, 38.41.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 4,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne 0 0 — 0
Bolton-Warr. 1 3 — 4
First half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, Audrey Steves, 9:52.
Second half: 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, Aubrey Ranous (Katelyn Van Auken), 21:53. 3, Bolton-Warrensburg, Aubrey Ranous, 27:02. 4, Bolton-Warrensburg, Hope Boland (Skyler Scott), 32:04.
Goalies-saves: Shannon Price (H-L) 22, Jordan Barker (B-W) 1.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 10, Hadley-Luzerne 1.
Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (1-0-0, 3-0-0), Hadley-Luzerne (0-0-1, 2-1-0).
Notes: Outstanding play in goal by Shannon Price with 22 saves for Hadley Luzerne.
GREENWICH 4, EMMA WILLARD 2
(at Greenwich, Tuesday)
League: Non-league
Emma Willard 1 1 — 2
Greenwich 1 3 — 4
First half: 1, Emma Willard, Evelyn Coates. 2, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Tess Merrill).
Second half: 3, Emma Willard, Catherine Everett. 4, Greenwich, Cate Abate (Tess Merrill). 5, Greenwich, Cate Abate (Faith Ingber). 6, Greenwich, Tess Merrill.
Goalies-saves: Faith Hewitt (Gwch) 7, Christina Horgan (EW) 7.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 4, Emma Willard 0.
