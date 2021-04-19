ROUNDUP: Jennings scores in OT as Cougars top Corinth

Notes: The Warriors put 22 shots toward the goal in the first half. Lake George scored late in the first half as Sam Knauf crossed a low ball through the box that Jack Sullivan redirected. Knauf lead the way in the second half with two goals and Caden Willett registered his first varsity goal off a firm rebound shot from 15 yards out. B-W keeper Shane Baker finished with 18 saves on the night. LG's defense of Garrett Dunsmore, Jackson Baker and Nick Wagemann limited the Eagles to two shots that were saved by keeper Brad Erceg of the Warriors.