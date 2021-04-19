ROUNDUP: Jennings scores in OT as Cougars top Corinth

NORTH WARREN 3, CORINTH 2, OT
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren;1;1;0;1 — 3
Corinth;0;2;0;0 — 3
First half: 1, North Warren, Jack Jennings, 7:09.
Second half: 2, Corinth, Logan West (Tyler Hall), 25:21. 3, North Warren, Tommy Conway, 16:45. 4, Corinth, Dillon Dumas (Tyler Hall), 4:17.
First Overtime: None.
Second Overtime: 5, North Warren, Jack Jennings, 5:23.
Goalies-saves: Connor Jennings (NW) 18, Curtis Rigley (Cor) 19.
Corner kicks: North Warren 14, Corinth 7.
Records: Corinth (2-5-0, 2-5-0), North Warren (3-4-1, 3-4-1).
Notes: Corinth freshman Logan West was on the receiving end of a corner kick from Tyler Hall to tie the game at 1-1 in the second half. The Cougars later took the lead on Tommy Conway's blistering shot. Corinth evened the score up at 2-2 with another corner from Hall, and this time Dillon Dumas scored on a well-placed header. The winning goal came with 5:00 remaining in the second overtime, as Jack Jennings scored from just inside the 18.
FORT ANN 2, ARGYLE 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann;0;2 — 2
Argyle;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Fort Ann, Riley Barns, 18:44. 2, Fort Ann, Dakota Winch (Justin Zen), 8:28.
Goalies-saves: Adam Winchell (FA) 3, Jared Montello (Arg) 6.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 5, Argyle 0.
Records: Argyle (5-3), Fort Ann (8-0).
Notes: The game remained scoreless and evenly played until Fort Ann's Riley Barns scored with 18:44 remaining in regulation. Fort Ann added another from Dakota Winch to seal the win.
LAKE GEORGE 4, BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warr.;0;0 — 0
Lake George;1;3 — 4
First half: 1, Lake George, Jack Sullivan (Sam Knauf), 39:09.
Second half: 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 43:29. 3, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 51:56. 4, Lake George, Caden Willett, 75:29.
Goalies-saves: Shane Baker (B-W) 18, Brad Erceg (LG) 2.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 2, Lake George 8.
Records: Lake George (7-1, 7-1), Bolton-Warr. (0-6-2, 0-6-2).
Notes: The Warriors put 22 shots toward the goal in the first half. Lake George scored late in the first half as Sam Knauf crossed a low ball through the box that Jack Sullivan redirected. Knauf lead the way in the second half with two goals and Caden Willett registered his first varsity goal off a firm rebound shot from 15 yards out. B-W keeper Shane Baker finished with 18 saves on the night. LG's defense of Garrett Dunsmore, Jackson Baker and Nick Wagemann limited the Eagles to two shots that were saved by keeper Brad Erceg of the Warriors.
HARTFORD 2, SALEM 0
(at Salem)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford;1;1 — 2
Salem;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Hartford, Nate Fiske (Logan Reynolds), 19:37.
Second half: 2, Hartford, Raymond Harrington, 75:36.
Goalies-saves: Samuel McAlonie (Sal) 14, Austin Wells (Hart) 2.
Corner kicks: Hartford 6, Salem 0.
STILLWATER 5, TAMARAC 4
(at Tamarac)
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater;2;3 — 5
Tamarac;2;2 — 4
First half: 1, Stillwater, Grant Baker (Isaac Cutler), 38:53. 2, Tamarac, Nevin Wilkie, 33:45. 3, Tamarac, Rocco Dicarlo, 15:35. 4, Stillwater, Grant Baker (Gavin Baker), :41.
Second half: 5, Tamarac, Adam Fontein, 33:30. 6, Tamarac, Xander Giasco, 29:19. 7, Stillwater, Matthew Ross, 24:13. 8, Stillwater, Grant Baker, 10:23. 9, Stillwater, Grant Baker (Isaac Cutler), 2:23.
Goalies-saves: Isaac Cutler (Still) 7.