SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,
GLENS FALLS 2
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls;1;2 — 3
Glens Falls;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Marlee James (Hannah Breen), 28:00. 2, Glens Falls, Emily Lunt (Avery Hill), 10:00.
Second half: 3, South Glens Falls, Marlee James (Zoe Lanfear), 34:00. 4, South Glens Falls, Marlee James, 22:00. 5, Glens Falls, Clara Avery (Avery Hill), 8:00.
Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 14, Deme Kellogg (SGF) 0, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 0.
Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 16, Glens Falls 2.
Records: Glens Falls (1-9-1, 1-10-1), South Glens Falls (8-3-1, 8-6-1).
QUEENSBURY 10, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;0;0 — 0
Queensbury;5;5 — 10
First half: 1, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Sophia Keshmiri), :58. 2, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Izzy Dennison), 5:12. 3, Queensbury, Sophia Keshmiri (Allie Basila), 12:11. 4, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Bayley Duffy), 16:57. 5, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison (Sophia Keshmiri), 22:03.
Second half: 6, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison (Brigid Duffy), 40:43. 7, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Izzy Dennison), 45:30. 8, Queensbury, Christina Cummings, 62:15. 9, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Izzy Dennison), 67:42. 10, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Izzy Dennison), 77:12.
Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 5, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 9.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 3, Schuylerville 7.
Records: Queensbury (10-0, 12-1).
WHITEHALL 1, GRANVILLE 0
(at Granville, Tuesday)
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall;0;1 — 1
Granville;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Whitehall, Maddie Gould, 1:30.
Goalies-saves: .
Corner kicks: Whitehall 8, Granville 0.
Records: Granville (0-7, 0-7), Whitehall (3-5-1, 6-5-1).
