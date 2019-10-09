{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,
GLENS FALLS 2

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls;1;2 — 3

Glens Falls;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Marlee James (Hannah Breen), 28:00. 2, Glens Falls, Emily Lunt (Avery Hill), 10:00.

Second half: 3, South Glens Falls, Marlee James (Zoe Lanfear), 34:00. 4, South Glens Falls, Marlee James, 22:00. 5, Glens Falls, Clara Avery (Avery Hill), 8:00.

Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 14, Deme Kellogg (SGF) 0, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 0.

Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 16, Glens Falls 2.

Records: Glens Falls (1-9-1, 1-10-1), South Glens Falls (8-3-1, 8-6-1).

QUEENSBURY 10, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;0;0 — 0

Queensbury;5;5 — 10

First half: 1, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Sophia Keshmiri), :58. 2, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Izzy Dennison), 5:12. 3, Queensbury, Sophia Keshmiri (Allie Basila), 12:11. 4, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Bayley Duffy), 16:57. 5, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison (Sophia Keshmiri), 22:03.

Second half: 6, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison (Brigid Duffy), 40:43. 7, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Izzy Dennison), 45:30. 8, Queensbury, Christina Cummings, 62:15. 9, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Izzy Dennison), 67:42. 10, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Izzy Dennison), 77:12.

Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 5, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 9.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 3, Schuylerville 7.

Records: Queensbury (10-0, 12-1).

WHITEHALL 1, GRANVILLE 0

(at Granville, Tuesday)

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall;0;1 — 1

Granville;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Whitehall, Maddie Gould, 1:30.

Goalies-saves: .

Corner kicks: Whitehall 8, Granville 0.

Records: Granville (0-7, 0-7), Whitehall (3-5-1, 6-5-1).

