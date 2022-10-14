ROUNDUP: Indians shut out Gloversville

Goalkeeper Sarah Wolfstich made five saves for the shutout as Glens Falls blanked Gloversville 3-0 on Friday in a Foothills Council girls soccer game played on the school's turf field.

The Indians scored all of their goals in the first half — Ava Pirozzolo on an assist from Eloise Duggal, Ciara Hirsch on a pass from Lily Mulholland and Clara Avery on Mae Tallon’s setup. Hirsch scored her first career goal.

Glens Falls improved to 5-7 in Foothills play, 6-9 overall, their highest win totals since 2012. The Indians still have a game left against Queensbury on Saturday.

LAKE GEORGE 2, STILLWATER 0: Lila Frazier scored once in each half as Lake George posted a non-league victory over Stillwater.

Alexandra Cavalier made 12 saves for the shutout in goal for Lake George (10-4-1).

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SCOTIA 2: Macey Koval scored twice and Keira Rogan once as the Black Horses edged Scotia on Thursday in a driving rainstorm.

Rogan had two assists for the Horses, who finished the Foothills season 11-1-1 (13-2-1 overall). Schuylerville currently leads the Foothills Council in points, but Queensbury plays Glens Falls on Saturday and Amsterdam on Sunday and the Spartans can win the title outright by winning both games.

SARATOGA 1, BURNT HILLS 1: Abby Bundy scored on an assist from Mazie Neville as the Blue Streaks tied Burnt Hills. The Streaks are 8-4-2 overall.