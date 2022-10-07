ROUNDUP: IL-LL posts shutout victory

Palin Hample scored twice as Indian Lake-Long Lake defeated Crown Point 4-0 in girls soccer on Friday.

Anna Strader and Ravyn Sotomayor also scored. Haylie Puterko made 10 saves in the shutout effort and also assisted on a goal. Rhiannon Sandiford had two assists.

WILLSBORO 5, SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 1: Dakotah Cutting scored Schroon Lake-Newcomb’s only goal on an assist from Maddie Anauo in the team’s “Kick Cancer” game at Schroon Lake.

Lexi Nolette had a hat trick for Willsboro, which won despite being outshot 21-5.

SETON CATHOLIC 4, TICONDEROGA 3: Madyson Whalen scored that hat trick as Seton Catholic nipped the Sentinels.

Sophia Johndrow, Madyson Whalen and Abby Pearl scored for Ticonderoga. Keirra Bechard made 20 saves in goal.