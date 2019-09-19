HUDSON FALLS 8, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls 3 5 — 8
Johnstown 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (Carter Lewis), 1:00. 2, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (Tyler Cook), 14:00. 3, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (Brandon Pond), 30:00.
Second half: 4, Hudson Falls, Carter Lewis (Brandon Pond), 41:00. 5, Hudson Falls, Brandon Pond, 71:00. 6, Hudson Falls, Conor Rogers (Alex Varney), 76:00. 7, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (Nik Heasley), 78:00. 8, Hudson Falls, Tyler Cook (Alex Varney), 79:00.
Goalies-saves: Joe Lapan (HuF) 5, Steve VanNostrand (J) 7.
Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 5, Johnstown 1.
Records: Johnstown (1-5-0, 1-5-0), Hudson Falls (2-3-1, 3-5-1).
Notes: Hudson Falls scored within a minute of the opening kickoff en route to a league crossover win over Johnstown. Joe Lapan recorded his second shutout of the season. Senior Brandon Pond, junior Carter Lewis and sophomore Tyler Cook each tallied a second-half goal and freshman Conor Rogers scored his first career varsity goal. Brayden Becker tallied a first-half hat trick and ended with 4 goals on the day.
QUEENSBURY 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 3 4 — 7
Gloversville 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Jude Jordi-Donnelly), 16:02. 2, Queensbury, Peter Crawford, 20:09. 3, Queensbury, Own Goal, 35:00.
Second half: 4, Queensbury, Asa Edwards (Peter Crawford), 42:00. 5, Queensbury, Lucas McCane (Alex Roca, Peter Crawford), 44:54. 6, Queensbury, Peter Crawford (Lucas McCane), 46:50. 7, Queensbury, Peter Crawford (Teddy Borgos), 48:19.
Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Q) 2, Kyle Fitzgerald (Q) 0, Justin Kemmett (G) 15.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 7, Gloversville 0.
Records: Gloversville (3-3-1), Queensbury (6-1, 8-1).
SOUTH HIGH 13, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Amsterdam)
League: Foothills Council
Sputh High 8 5 — 13
Amsterdam 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, South High, Andrew King (Bobby Bruschini), 31:15. 2, South High, Lanning Torebka (Andrew King), 24:12. 3, South High, Andrew King (Bobby Bruschini), 20:01. 4, South High, Andrew King (Logan Carruthers), 18:37. 5, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Andrew King), 16:56. 6, South High, Collin Parker (Andrew King), 14:17. 7, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Andrew King), 11:55. 8, South High, Bobby Bruschini, 10:48.
Second half: 9, South High, Lanning Torebka (Ben Stimpson), 39:47. 10, South High, Ben Stimpson, 32:40. 11, South High, Andrew King (Lanning Torebka), 32:02. 12, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Andrew King), 27:45. 13, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Lanning Torebka), 17:50.
Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 0, Lucca Quatrini (A) 13.
Corner kicks: South High 8, Amsterdam 1.
Records: Amsterdam (0-6, 0-7), Sputh High (6-0, 7-0-1).
SCHUYLERVILLE 2, BROADALBIN-PERTH 0
(at Broadalbin Perth)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 1 1 — 2
Broadalbin-Perth 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Zach Saddlemire (Liam Armstrong), 23:14.
Second half: 2, Schuylerville, Ian Winchell (Matt McCarthy), 18:34.
Goalies-saves: Brady Eugair (S) 4, Jack Marsden (B-P) 11.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 3, B-P 2.
Records: Broadalbin-Perth (4-2, 6-2), Schuylerville (3-3, 4-3).
GREENWICH 10, HOOSIC VALLEY 1
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley 0 1 — 1
Greenwich 5 5 — 10
First half: 1, Greenwich, Connor Smith (Henry Gartner), 5:00. 2, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (Tom Haberland), 6:00. 3, Greenwich, Liam Niesz (AJ Rymph), 9:00. 4, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (AJ Rymph), 15:00. 5, Greenwich, Jeremy Zanella (Charlie Gartner), 30:00.
Second half: 6, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (AJ Rymph), 8:00. 7, Greenwich, Tom Haberland, 9:00. 8, Greenwich, AJ Rymph (Charlie Gartner), 10:00. 9, Greenwich, Tommy Abate (Adam Newell), 30:00. 10, Hoosic Valley, James Robert, 36:00. 11, Greenwich, Ryan Hawrysz (Madigan Carner), 38:00.
Goalies-saves: Matt Rowe (HV) 1, Thomas Rice (HV) 11, Andres Gonzalez (G) 2.
Corner kicks: Hoosic Valley 0, Greenwich 2.
Records: Greenwich (2-0-1, 6-1-1), Hoosic Valley (1-2, 2-5).
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 2, NEWCOMB 1
(at Johnsburg)
League: Northern Soccer League
Newcomb 1 0 — 1
Johnsburg-Minerva 0 2 — 2
First half: 1, Newcomb, Logan Bush (pk), 7:41.
Second half: 2, J-M, Anthony Galle, 27:50. 3, J-M, Devon Millington (Anthomy Galle), 7:21.
Goalies-saves: Gabe Powers (J-M) 8, Ethan Armstrong (N) 8.
Corner kicks: J-M 2, Newcomb 3.
Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (2-2, 2-6), Newcomb (2-3).
Notes: This was the first game after Minerva split with Newcomb and joined sports with Johnsburg.
