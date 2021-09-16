 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls pulls out win over Glens Falls
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls pulls out win over Glens Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hudson Falls at Glens Falls boys soccer

Hudson Falls' Tyler Cook (21) embraces Brayden Becker after Cook scored the Tigers' first goal against Glens Falls during their Foothills Council boys soccer game on Thursday at Morse Athletic Complex.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

HUDSON FALLS 3, GLENS FALLS 2

(at Morse Athletic Complex)

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls;1;2 — 3

Glens Falls;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Hudson Falls, Tyler Cook (Jon Gomez). 2, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff.

Second half: 3, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker. 4, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker. 5, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff.

Goalies-saves: Ayden Grieve (GF) 6, Joe Lapan (HF) 17.

Corner kicks: Glens Falls 6, Hudson Falls 3.

Records: Glens Falls (0-4), Hudson Falls (1-4).

Notes: Glens Falls hosted Hudson Falls in a match that included a 30-minute stoppage and field relocation to resume play. Hudson Falls' Brayden Becker scored the game-winner — his second of the match — with 1:00 left in regulation. Jack Motsiff led the Indians with two goals. Tyler Cook had the other goal for Hudson Falls. Despite being outshot 19-9, keeper Joe Lapan made 17 saves to keep the Tigers in the match until the end.

GREENWICH 3, SPA CATHOLIC 1

(at Gavin Park)

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich;1;2 — 3

Spa Catholic;1; — 1

First half: 1, Greenwich, Joshua Poovey (Madigan Carner), 25'. 2, Spa Catholic, unknown, 30'.

Second half: 3, Greenwich, Madigan Carner (K. Amani Raphael), 50'. 4, Greenwich, K. Amani Raphael, 60'.

Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (G) 3, Ryan Condry (SC) 8.

Corner kicks: Greenwich 6, Spa Catholic 2.

Records: Spa Catholic (1-3-0, 3-3-0), Greenwich (3-1-0, 3-2-0).

Notes: Madigan Carner put Greenwich up for good when Amani Raphael threw a ball in to him in the center of the box and Carner pounded it home.

HARTFORD 4,
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 2

(at Hartford)

League: Adirondack League

Bolton-Warrensburg;0;2 — 2

Hartford;3;1 — 4

First half: 1, Hartford, Logan Reynolds, 29:42. 2, Hartford, Cody Baker, 14:21. 3, Hartford, Michael Jones (Cody Baker), 5:01.

Second half: 4, Hartford, Brandan Tyler, 30:26. 5, Bolton-Warrensburg, Louis Lang, 21:22. 6, Bolton-Warrensburg, Daniel Cunniffe, 8:00.

Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (H) 10, Shane Baker (BW) 13.

Corner kicks: Hartford 4, Bolton-Warrensburg 3.

Records: Hartford (1-1, 1-1).

SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 8,
KEENE 2

(at Schroon Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Keene;2;0 — 2

Sch. Lake-Newcomb;7;1 — 8

First half: 1, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Logan Bush (Eric Bush), 3:31. 2, Keene, Keenan Linton, 13:30. 3, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Logan Bush, 17:10. 4, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Eric Bush (Josh Armstrong), 19:08. 5, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Eric Bush (Logan Bush), 21:29. 6, Keene, Keenan Linton, 31:19. 7, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Isaiah Pelkey (Logan Bush), 33:27. 8, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Logan Bush (Ethan Ferris), 37:05.

Second half: 9, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Logan Bush (Isaiah Pelkey), 13:45.

Goalies-saves: Jackson Ruppert (K) 18, Marcus Armstrong (SL-N) 2.

Corner kicks: SL-N 10, Keene 1.

Records: Schroon Lake-Newcomb (2-0, 2-0).

SCOTIA 6, AMSTERDAM 1

(at Scotia)

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam;0;1 — 1

Scotia;3;3 — 6

First half: 1, Scotia, Kofi Jack (PK), 17:43. 2, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Xavier DeLuca), 19:50. 3, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Xavier DeLuca), 27:39.

Second half: 4, Scotia, Matt Schraa (Noah Murdock), 47:16. 5, Amsterdam, Luke Patrie (PK), 50:39. 6, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Noah Murdock), 59:08. 7, Scotia, Kofi Jack, 72:18.

Goalies-saves: Zach Place (S) 6, Lucca Quatrini (A) 8.

Corner kicks: Scotia 6, Amsterdam 5.

Records: Scotia (3-1, 3-2).

BROADALBIN-PERTH 2,
GLOVERSVILLE 1

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

B-P;2;0 — 2

Gloversville;1;0 — 1

First half: 1, Gloversville, Doug Cook (Alex Rosmarino), 4:00. 2, B-P, Sam Rogers (Ian Schwartz), 17:00. 3, B-P, Sam Rogers (Nick Bianco), 24:00.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (G) 4, Ian Schwartz (B-P) 2.

Corner kicks: Gloversville 4, B-P 2.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News