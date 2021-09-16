ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls pulls out win over Glens Falls

HUDSON FALLS 3, GLENS FALLS 2
(at Morse Athletic Complex)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls;1;2 — 3
Glens Falls;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Hudson Falls, Tyler Cook (Jon Gomez). 2, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff.
Second half: 3, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker. 4, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker. 5, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff.
Goalies-saves: Ayden Grieve (GF) 6, Joe Lapan (HF) 17.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 6, Hudson Falls 3.
Records: Glens Falls (0-4), Hudson Falls (1-4).
Notes: Glens Falls hosted Hudson Falls in a match that included a 30-minute stoppage and field relocation to resume play. Hudson Falls' Brayden Becker scored the game-winner — his second of the match — with 1:00 left in regulation. Jack Motsiff led the Indians with two goals. Tyler Cook had the other goal for Hudson Falls. Despite being outshot 19-9, keeper Joe Lapan made 17 saves to keep the Tigers in the match until the end.
GREENWICH 3, SPA CATHOLIC 1
(at Gavin Park)
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich;1;2 — 3
Spa Catholic;1; — 1
First half: 1, Greenwich, Joshua Poovey (Madigan Carner), 25'. 2, Spa Catholic, unknown, 30'.
Second half: 3, Greenwich, Madigan Carner (K. Amani Raphael), 50'. 4, Greenwich, K. Amani Raphael, 60'.
Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (G) 3, Ryan Condry (SC) 8.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 6, Spa Catholic 2.
Records: Spa Catholic (1-3-0, 3-3-0), Greenwich (3-1-0, 3-2-0).
Notes: Madigan Carner put Greenwich up for good when Amani Raphael threw a ball in to him in the center of the box and Carner pounded it home.
HARTFORD 4,
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 2
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warrensburg;0;2 — 2
Hartford;3;1 — 4
First half: 1, Hartford, Logan Reynolds, 29:42. 2, Hartford, Cody Baker, 14:21. 3, Hartford, Michael Jones (Cody Baker), 5:01.
Second half: 4, Hartford, Brandan Tyler, 30:26. 5, Bolton-Warrensburg, Louis Lang, 21:22. 6, Bolton-Warrensburg, Daniel Cunniffe, 8:00.
Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (H) 10, Shane Baker (BW) 13.
Corner kicks: Hartford 4, Bolton-Warrensburg 3.
Records: Hartford (1-1, 1-1).
SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 8,
KEENE 2
(at Schroon Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Keene;2;0 — 2
Sch. Lake-Newcomb;7;1 — 8
First half: 1, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Logan Bush (Eric Bush), 3:31. 2, Keene, Keenan Linton, 13:30. 3, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Logan Bush, 17:10. 4, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Eric Bush (Josh Armstrong), 19:08. 5, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Eric Bush (Logan Bush), 21:29. 6, Keene, Keenan Linton, 31:19. 7, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Isaiah Pelkey (Logan Bush), 33:27. 8, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Logan Bush (Ethan Ferris), 37:05.
Second half: 9, Schroon Lake-Newcomb, Logan Bush (Isaiah Pelkey), 13:45.
Goalies-saves: Jackson Ruppert (K) 18, Marcus Armstrong (SL-N) 2.
Corner kicks: SL-N 10, Keene 1.
Records: Schroon Lake-Newcomb (2-0, 2-0).
SCOTIA 6, AMSTERDAM 1
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam;0;1 — 1
Scotia;3;3 — 6
First half: 1, Scotia, Kofi Jack (PK), 17:43. 2, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Xavier DeLuca), 19:50. 3, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Xavier DeLuca), 27:39.
Second half: 4, Scotia, Matt Schraa (Noah Murdock), 47:16. 5, Amsterdam, Luke Patrie (PK), 50:39. 6, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Noah Murdock), 59:08. 7, Scotia, Kofi Jack, 72:18.
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (S) 6, Lucca Quatrini (A) 8.
Corner kicks: Scotia 6, Amsterdam 5.
Records: Scotia (3-1, 3-2).
BROADALBIN-PERTH 2,
GLOVERSVILLE 1
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
B-P;2;0 — 2
Gloversville;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Gloversville, Doug Cook (Alex Rosmarino), 4:00. 2, B-P, Sam Rogers (Ian Schwartz), 17:00. 3, B-P, Sam Rogers (Nick Bianco), 24:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (G) 4, Ian Schwartz (B-P) 2.
Corner kicks: Gloversville 4, B-P 2.