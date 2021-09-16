ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls pulls out win over Glens Falls

HUDSON FALLS 3, GLENS FALLS 2

Notes: Glens Falls hosted Hudson Falls in a match that included a 30-minute stoppage and field relocation to resume play. Hudson Falls' Brayden Becker scored the game-winner — his second of the match — with 1:00 left in regulation. Jack Motsiff led the Indians with two goals. Tyler Cook had the other goal for Hudson Falls. Despite being outshot 19-9, keeper Joe Lapan made 17 saves to keep the Tigers in the match until the end.