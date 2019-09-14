HUDSON FALLS 3, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Amsterdam)
League: Non-league
Hudson Falls;3;0 — 3
Amsterdam;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Hudson Falls, Carter Lewis (Alex Varney), 22:16. 2, Hudson Falls, Carter Lewis (Alex Varney), 23:01. 3, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (Brandon Pond), 39:59.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Lucca Quatrini (A) 3, Nick Rodecker (A) 3, Joe Lapan (HuF) 1.
Corner kicks: Amsterdam 0, Hudson Falls 5.
Records: Amsterdam (0-4-0, 0-5-0), Hudson Falls (1-2-1, 2-4-1).
Notes: The Tigers connected on two goals in less than a minute and scored with one second remaining in the first half. This is Joe Lapan's first varsity shutout.
BROADALBIN- PERTH 2,
AMSTERDAM 0
(at Amsterdam)
League: Foothills Council
Boadalbin-Perth;1;1 — 2
Amsterdam;0;0 — 0
You have free articles remaining.
First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Hunter M, 35. 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Kyle P, 47.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Lucca Quatrini (A) 23.
Corner kicks: Amsterdam 5, Broadalbin 4.
Records: Amsterdam (0-4, 0-4).
LAKE GEORGE 4, CORINTH 0
(at Lake George, Friday)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;0;0 — 0
Lake George;1;3 — 4
First half: 1, Lake George, Ethan Gereau (Ethan Knauf), 6:11.
Second half: 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 34:38. 3, Lake George, Ethan Gereau (Poe Tutu), 15:25. 4, Lake George, Poe Tutu (Fred Weidner), 1:20.
Goalies-saves: Curtis Rigley (Cor) 11, Yogi Johnson (LG) 4.
Corner kicks: Corinth 2, Lake George 3.
Records: Lake George (2-0, 3-0), Corinth (1-1, 1-2).
Notes: LG established its possession game, but the Tomahawks stood tall in their defensive end and thwarted numerous Warriors advances. Corinth keeper Curtis Rigley had a busy night and had many fine saves (11). LG struck first with 6 minutes left in the half as Ethan Knauf's pass found Ethan Gereau, who worked hard to stick it into the net for the 1-0 lead. The second half saw the Warriors step up their passing game and they capitalized 5 minutes in as Sam Knauf weaved his way through traffic and slotted a shot into the corner of the net for a 2-0 lead. Gereau got his second 25 minutes into the second half off a feed from Poe Tutu. Tutu closed the scoring late after a nice pass from Freddy Weidner. LG keeper Kristian Yogi Johnson was steady all night and made one terrific save late to preserve his second shutout of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.