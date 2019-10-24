{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS 1, TROY 1, OT

(Hudson Falls advances on PKs)

Class: A Opening Round, Wednesday

Hudson Falls 0 1 0 0 — 1

Troy 1 0 0 0 — 1

First half: 1, Troy, Ryan O’Connor (Hamza Ahmadzai), 5’.

Second half: 2, Hudson Falls, Nik Heasley (Alex Varney), 79’.

Goalies-saves: Joe Lapan (HF) 30, Andre Burke (T) 3.

Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 4, Troy 7.

Records: Troy (3-12-2), Hudson Falls (6-9-2).

Notes: Joe Lapan saved one early and two shootout penalty kicks to preserve Hudson Falls’ first sectional playoff victory in nearly 20 years. The Tigers edged out Troy in penalty kicks, 4-2. Nik Heasley tied the game with 21 seconds remaining in regulation on the throw-in set piece from Alex Varney. Carter Lewis also assisted in the scrum.

LAKE GEORGE 5, HOOSIC VALLEY 0

(at Lake George)

Class: C Opening Round

Hoosic Valley 0 0 — 0

Lake George 3 2 — 5

First half: 1, Lake George, Brandon Willard (Ethan Knauf), 29:17. 2, Lake George, Ethan Gereau, 14:45. 3, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Ethan Gereau), 6:18.

Second half: 4, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Justin Blanco), 36:10. 5, Lake George, Ethan Knauf, 24:47.

Goalies-saves: Matt Rowe (HV) 3, Tom Rice (HV) 1, Yogi Johnson (LG) 1.

Corner kicks: Hoosic Valley 0, Lake George 10.

Records: Lake George (17-0).

Next up: No. 2 seed Lake George advances to the quarterfinals and will host 10th-seeded Mayfield on Saturday at 3 p.m.

STILLWATER 4, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1

(at Stillwater)

Class: C Opening Round

Hadley-Luzerne 0 1 — 1

Stillwater 1 3 — 4

First half: 1, Stillwater, Josh Luca, 2:27.

Second half: 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Caleb Granger (Dan Mcmahon), 32:16. 3, Stillwater, Josh Luca, 21:12. 4, Stillwater, Harry Rubinstein, 11:45. 5, Stillwater, Justin Rubinstein, 9:04.

Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 17, Tim Buchal (Stil) 3.

SCHUYLERVILLE 2, COHOES 0

(at Schuylerville)

Class: B Opening Round

Cohoes 0 0 — 0

Schuylerville 1 1 — 2

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Zach Saddlemire, 36:31.

Second half: 2, Schuylerville, Cayden Renner (Zach Saddlemire), 27:45.

Goalies-saves: Brady Eugair (S) 3, Jordan Prouty (C) 13.

Corner kicks: Schuylerville 12, Cohoes 1.

Records: Schuylerville (9-8), Cohoes (10-7).

Next up: No. 6 seed Schuylerville advances to the quarterfinals at third-seeded Greenville on Saturday at 3 p.m.

