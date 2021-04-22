ROUNDUP: Horses win on Cottrell's OT goal

SCHUYLERVILLE 1,
HUDSON FALLS 0, OT
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;0;0;1 — 1
Hudson Falls;0;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
First Overtime: 1, Schuylerville, Lucas Cottrell (Liam Armstrong), 81:00.
Goalies-saves: Griffin Brophy (Schy) 0, Joe Lapan (HuF) 23.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 6, Hudson Falls 0.
Records: Hudson Falls (2-6-0, 2-7-0), Schuylerville (4-3-1, 4-5-1).
Notes: Within the first minute of overtime, Lucas Cottrell scored the game-winner on a Liam Armstrong assist. Hudson Falls goalkeeper Joe Lapan played an outstanding game, stopping a PK and making 23 saves.
QUEENSBURY 5, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Morse Athletic Complex)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;2;3 — 5
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Jason Sankey (Max Roca). 2, Queensbury, Sam Rowley (Gavin Kelly).
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Sam Rowley (Max Roca). 4, Queensbury, Sam Rowley. 5, Queensbury, Sam Rowley.
Goalies-saves: Ben DiFiore (GF) 10, Sean Seeley (Q) 9.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 1, Queensbury 5.
Records: Glens Falls (3-5), Queensbury (6-1).
Notes: A relatively evenly competitive game blew wide open by Queensbury following the first 20 minutes of the match. Jason Sankey opened the scoring for the Spartans and Sam Rowley topped all scorers with four consecutive goals.
ARGYLE 4, CORINTH 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Argyle;3;1 — 4
Corinth;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Argyle, Ben Cuthbert (Tyler Humiston), 32:05. 2, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Carsen Bartow), 15:50. 3, Argyle, Caden Cuthbert (Victor Aguero), 4:51.
Second half: 4, Argyle, OG, 33:32.
Goalies-saves: Jared Montello (Arg) 4, Curtis Rigley (Cor) 7, Andy McKernon (Cor) 3.
Corner kicks: Argyle 8, Corinth 2.
Records: Corinth (2-7), Argyle (6-3).
Notes: Argyle opened the scoring 8 minutes into the game on a goal from Ben Cuthbert which was assisted nicely by Tyler Humiston. Humiston got Argyle's second on a long, over-the-top pass from Carsen Bartow. Caden Cuthbert scored before the half to give the Scots a 3-0 lead going into the break.
AMSTERDAM 1, BROADALBIN 0
(at B-P, Wednesday)
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam;0;1 — 1
Broadalbin;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Amsterdam, Lorenzo (Bottisti), 74.