SOUTH HIGH 2, MECHANICVILLE 1, OT

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Non-league

Mechanicville 1 0 0 — 1

South High 0 1 1 — 2

First half: 1, South High, Andrew King (Lanning Torebka), 4:29.

Second half: 2, Mechanicville, Tyler Tesoreio, 25:20.

First Overtime: 3, South High, Xander Holden (Lanning Torebka), :36.

Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 6, Zach Rapaccioulo (Mech) 4.

Corner kicks: South High 3, Mechanicville 2.

Records: South High (8-0, 10-0-1), Mechanicville (4-0, 6-3).

Notes: South High stayed unbeaten thanks to Xander Holden’s overtime goal in Saturday’s non-league game.

COLUMBIA 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 1

(at Columbia)

League: Non-league

Schuylerville 0 1 — 1

Columbia 0 2 — 2

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Columbia, Tyler Seaberg (Tommy Donohoe), 14:26. 2, Schuylerville, Zach Saddlemire (Alex Vallee), 10:15. 3, Columbia, David Adadjo, 6:33.

Goalies-saves: Brady Eugair (Schy) 6, Alex Vallee (Schy) 1, Tyler McLaughlin (Colum) 5.

Corner kicks: Columbia 3, Schuylerville 3.

Records: Columbia (3-5-2, 5-5-2), Schuylerville (4-4, 5-5).

