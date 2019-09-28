SOUTH HIGH 2, MECHANICVILLE 1, OT
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Non-league
Mechanicville 1 0 0 — 1
South High 0 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, South High, Andrew King (Lanning Torebka), 4:29.
Second half: 2, Mechanicville, Tyler Tesoreio, 25:20.
First Overtime: 3, South High, Xander Holden (Lanning Torebka), :36.
Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 6, Zach Rapaccioulo (Mech) 4.
Corner kicks: South High 3, Mechanicville 2.
Records: South High (8-0, 10-0-1), Mechanicville (4-0, 6-3).
Notes: South High stayed unbeaten thanks to Xander Holden’s overtime goal in Saturday’s non-league game.
COLUMBIA 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 1
(at Columbia)
League: Non-league
Schuylerville 0 1 — 1
Columbia 0 2 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Columbia, Tyler Seaberg (Tommy Donohoe), 14:26. 2, Schuylerville, Zach Saddlemire (Alex Vallee), 10:15. 3, Columbia, David Adadjo, 6:33.
Goalies-saves: Brady Eugair (Schy) 6, Alex Vallee (Schy) 1, Tyler McLaughlin (Colum) 5.
Corner kicks: Columbia 3, Schuylerville 3.
Records: Columbia (3-5-2, 5-5-2), Schuylerville (4-4, 5-5).
