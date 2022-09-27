ROUNDUP: Hartford shuts out Doane Stuart

RENSSELAER — Hartford's Nate Fiske continued his scoring streak with four goals Tuesday as the Tanagers blanked Doane Stuart 7-0 in a non-league boys soccer game.

Fiske has seven goals in two games for the Tanagers.

Aidan Shaw scored his first varsity goal, and Ryan Morrow and Brandon Benson added two more to round out Hartford's scoring. Drake Stewart finished with three assists, and Austin Wells picked up the shutout in goal.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 11, GRANVILLE 0: Jace Hubert and Dante Corriveau each scored twice as undefeated Bolton-Warrensburg cruised past Granville in Adirondack League action Monday night.

Hubert and Corriveau scored goals in the game's first minute to start the Eagles' scoring. Louis Lang, AJ Moore and Daalten DeMarsh also scored for B-W (7-0, 9-0), with DeMarsh dishing out three assists and Moore had two.

Brothers Andrez and Kasimir Krzypkowski assisted on each other's goals in the second half, with Andrez picking up his first varsity goal. Stas Wiktorko and Camaron Hunt-Allen also netted their first goals for B-W.

Keith Sonley earned the sixth shutout of the season for the Eagles.

Matt Vladyka made 10 saves in goal for Granville.

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 4, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1: Ryan Sweet scored two goals as Cambridge-Salem topped Spa Catholic on Monday.

Alex LaFountain and Garrett Hackman also scored for C-S, with Ryan Stevens, LaFountain and Abe Edwards adding assists.

Aidan Crowther scored for the Saints.