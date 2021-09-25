ROUNDUP: Hartford, Schuylerville score 1-0 victories

HARTFORD 1, ARGYLE 0

Notes: Argyle and Hartford met in a Saturday matinee game to make up for their previously schedule game that was put on hold due to COVID. Despite hitting the cross bar twice in the first half, it wouldn't be until 13 minutes into the second half that the home team got the first and only goal of the contest. It came off a Cody Baker throw-in that was initially cleared by an Argyle defender but right to the waiting foot of Michael Jones, who ripped the ball into the side netting. For the visiting Scots, Ben Cuthbert and Caden Cuthbert had solid games while the Tanagers' back four held strong all game to preserve the shutout.