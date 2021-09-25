ROUNDUP: Hartford, Schuylerville score 1-0 victories

HARTFORD 1, ARGYLE 0
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack League
Argyle;0;0 — 0
Hartford;0;1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Hartford, Michael Jones, 26:33.
Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (Hart) 6, Jared Montello (Arg) 8.
Corner kicks: Hartford 4, Argyle 1.
Records: Hartford (3-3, 3-3).
Notes: Argyle and Hartford met in a Saturday matinee game to make up for their previously schedule game that was put on hold due to COVID. Despite hitting the cross bar twice in the first half, it wouldn't be until 13 minutes into the second half that the home team got the first and only goal of the contest. It came off a Cody Baker throw-in that was initially cleared by an Argyle defender but right to the waiting foot of Michael Jones, who ripped the ball into the side netting. For the visiting Scots, Ben Cuthbert and Caden Cuthbert had solid games while the Tanagers' back four held strong all game to preserve the shutout.
SCHUYLERVILLE 1, QUEENSBURY 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;0;0 — 0
Schuylerville;0;1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Schuylerville, Ryan Piteri (Reid Rockhill), 42:00.
Goalies-saves: Griffin Brophy (Schy) 5, Sean Seeley (Q) 6.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 6, Queensbury 5.
Records: Schuylerville (5-2, 6-3), Queensbury (4-2).
Notes: Schuylerville's Ryan Piteri got on the end of a Reid Rockhill cross early in the second half to lift the Horses. Ian Baker, Connor Battle, Mark Solan and Balasai Witt preserved the shutout for Griffin Brophy.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 10,
HUDSON FALLS 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0
South High;5;5 — 10
First half: 1, South High, Nate Marx (Caden French), 24:47. 2, South High, Josh Delancy (Gavin Parker), 18:40. 3, South High, Nate Marx (Xander Novack), 16:58. 4, South High, Xander Novack (Gavin Parker), 14:10. 5, South High, Xander Novack (Nate Marx), 11:27.
Second half: 6, South High, Nate Marx (Vincent Cooper), 29:20. 7, South High, Gavin Parker (Xander Novack), 27:52. 8, South High, Joe Thompson, 25:31. 9, South High, Josh Delancy (Alex Straker), 12:02. 10, South High, Caden French, 7:46.
Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 3, Zach LaPointe (SGF) 0, Joe Lapan (HuF) 12.
Corner kicks: South High 4, Hudson Falls 0.
Records: South High (5-2, 5-3), Hudson Falls (1-6, 1-8).
SCOTIA 11, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Johnstown High School)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia;4;7 — 11
Johnstown;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Xavier DeLuca). 2, Scotia, Liam Chase (Xavier DeLuca). 3, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Matt Schraa). 4, Scotia, Connor Raven.
Second half: 5, Scotia, Matt Schraa (Kofi Jack). 6, Scotia, Kofi Jack. 7, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Noah Murdock). 8, Scotia, Tim Graves (Connor Raven). 9, Scotia, Saif AbuZahra (Xavier DeLuca). 10, Scotia, Noah Murdock (Xavier DeLuca). 11, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Xavier DeLuca).
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (Sco) 3, Tyler Downing (Jnt) 7, Elijah Jones (Jnt) 4.
Corner kicks: Scotia 10, Johnstown 2.
Records: Scotia (4-3, 4-4).
GLOVERSVILLE 2, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville;1;1 — 2
Amsterdam;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Gloversville, James Collar (Jordan Yanno), 4:00.
Second half: 2, Gloversville, Doug Cook (James Collar), 60:00.