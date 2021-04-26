ROUNDUP: Hartford posts one-goal win over Cougars

Nate Fiske and Jacob Fish scored goals that lifted Hartford to a 2-1 Adirondack League boys soccer victory over North Warren on Monday.
HARTFORD 2, NORTH WARREN 1
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren 1 0 — 1
Hartford 2 0 — 2
First half: 1, North Warren, Victor Hernandez, 31:54. 2, Hartford, Nate Fiske (Xavier Potts), 24:30. 3, Hartford, Jacob Fish, 6:50.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (Hart) 7, Connor Jennings (NW) 7.
Corner kicks: Hartford 3, North Warren 3.
Records: Hartford (6-4, 6-4), North Warren (3-5-1, 3-5-1).
Notes: The Cougars held the edge 13-12 in shots with corners and goalie saves being even. Victor Hernandez scored from the top the box just over 8 minutes into the game for the visitors. Hartford evened the score as Xavier Potts put a ball into the box, finished by Nate Fiske. Hartford took the lead 7 minutes before the half on a corner kick that bounced around the box before finally being knocked into the back of the net by Senior Jacob Fish, who came all the way up to crash the goal from his central defensive position, earning his first varsity goal. . Jacob and Jaden Smith had excellent games for the Cougars while Logan Reynolds was a continual threat for Hartford and the Tanagers defense held strong all game long.
ARGYLE 2, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Golden Goals)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne 0 0 — 0
Argyle 0 2 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Argyle, Tyler Humiston, 16:47. 2, Argyle, Victor Aguero (Cole Schilling), 6:14.
Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 9, Jared Montello (Arg) 3.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 5, Argyle 4.
Records: Argyle (7-3), Hadley-Luzerne (7-3).
Notes: Argyle’s Tyler Humiston broke the scoreless tie with 16:47 left to play on an unassisted goal. Victor Aguero sealed the win for tha Scots when he scored off a nice feed from Cole Schilling. The Argyle defense, led by senior Danny Lohret, played tough keeping the clean sheet.
Lake George and Fort Ann were named Adirondack League co-champions after Monday's 1-1 tie.