ROUNDUP: Hartford posts one-goal win over Cougars

Notes: The Cougars held the edge 13-12 in shots with corners and goalie saves being even. Victor Hernandez scored from the top the box just over 8 minutes into the game for the visitors. Hartford evened the score as Xavier Potts put a ball into the box, finished by Nate Fiske. Hartford took the lead 7 minutes before the half on a corner kick that bounced around the box before finally being knocked into the back of the net by Senior Jacob Fish, who came all the way up to crash the goal from his central defensive position, earning his first varsity goal. . Jacob and Jaden Smith had excellent games for the Cougars while Logan Reynolds was a continual threat for Hartford and the Tanagers defense held strong all game long.