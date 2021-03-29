ROUNDUP: Hartford, H-L, Warriors, Argyle win via shutout

Notes: Cougar keeper Connor Jennings was quick to react and fearless in the goal and kept the Warriors at bay. Lake George broke the ice as Sam Knauf delivered a pass to Ethan Gereau who converted to make it 1-0. With 6 minutes left in the half the Warriors had a pretty goal by Jack Sullivan as a result of some pinpoint passing by Nick Wagemann and Ethan Gereau to make it 2-0. The Warriors started fast in the second as Sullivan notched his second goal of the game from Knauf’s assist 4 minutes in. Winger Jack Welch added his first varsity goal on a tremendous solo effort that started just inside midfield as he took it all the way into the box and converted. Sullivan got the hat trick