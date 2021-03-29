ROUNDUP: Hartford, H-L, Warriors, Argyle win via shutout

Hartford scored a pair of first-half goals and went on to blank Granville 3-0 in Adirondack League boys soccer on Monday, improving to 2-1.
Four players scored as Hadley-Luzerne beat Corinth. Lake George and Argyle also won via shutouts.
HARTFORD 3, GRANVILLE 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Granville 0 0 — 0
Hartford 2 1 — 3
First half: 1, Hartford, Nate Fiske (Cody Baker), 16:14. 2, Hartford, Logan Reynolds, 4:34.
Second half: 3, Hartford, Cody Baker (Logan Reynolds), 30:23.
Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (Hart) 1, Caden Powers (Gra) 3.
Corner kicks: Hartford 6, Granville 1.
Records: Hartford (2-1, 2-1), Granville (0-3, 0-3).
Notes: Hartford got on the board 24 minutes into the game as Nate Fiske ran the ball into the goal off his chest from a Cody Baker corner. Hartford added one more before half as Caden Powers saved a shot only to have Logan Reynolds crash the goal and put the ball in. Hartford added one more goal 10 minutes into the second half when Logan Reynolds turned the corner and played a ball across to Cody Baker for the finish. For Granville, Carter O’Leary and Connor Farrell had several good scoring opportunities and both played solid throughout.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 4, CORINTH 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth 0 0 — 0
Hadley-Luzerne 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Caleb Granger. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Brock Quillan (Caleb Granger), 19:35.
Second half: 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Evan Kader, 28:28. 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Scott Ripley (Caleb Granger), 5:22.
Goalies-saves: Brayden Thompson (Cor) 9, Zack Caldwell (H-L) 4.
Corner kicks: Corinth 4, Hadley-Luzerne 4.
Records: Hadley-luzerne (2-1, 2-1), Corinth (, ).
Notes: Caleb Granger opened up the scoring off a rebounded shot early in the first half. Granger later served an assist to Brock Quillan for the second goal of the first half. Freshman Evan Kader scored his first career goal off a corner kick from Caleb Granger. Scott Ripley scored his first career goal late in the second half. Eighth-grader Hunter Shanahan of Corinth had a strong outing defensively.
LAKE GEORGE 6, NORTH WARREN 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Lake George 2 4 — 6
North Warren 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Lake George, Ethan Gereau (Sam Knauf), 23:16. 2, Lake George, Jack Sullivan (Ethan Gereau, Nick Wagemann), 34:45.
Second half: 3, Lake George, Jack Sullivan (Sam Knauf), 44:01. 4, Lake George, Jack Welch, 49:12. 5, Lake George, Jack Sullivan (Sam Knauf), 50:02. 6, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 60:35.
Goalies-saves: Kristian Johnson (LG) 1, Austin Wells (NW) 14, Brad Erceg (LG) 1.
Corner kicks: Lake George 4, North Warren 1.
Records: North Warren (1-1-1, 1-1-1), Lake George (3-0, 3-0).
Notes: Cougar keeper Connor Jennings was quick to react and fearless in the goal and kept the Warriors at bay. Lake George broke the ice as Sam Knauf delivered a pass to Ethan Gereau who converted to make it 1-0. With 6 minutes left in the half the Warriors had a pretty goal by Jack Sullivan as a result of some pinpoint passing by Nick Wagemann and Ethan Gereau to make it 2-0. The Warriors started fast in the second as Sullivan notched his second goal of the game from Knauf’s assist 4 minutes in. Winger Jack Welch added his first varsity goal on a tremendous solo effort that started just inside midfield as he took it all the way into the box and converted. Sullivan got the hat trick
ARGYLE 4, WARRENSBURG-BOLTON 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Argyle 1 3 — 4
Warr.-Bolton 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Argyle, Tyler Humiston, 24:51.
Second half: 2, Argyle, Cole Schilling (Victor Aguero), 29:41. 3, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Victor Aguero), 10:59. 4, Argyle, Kaleb Dennis, 3:38.
Goalies-saves: Jarred Montello (Arg) 1, Daalten DeMarsh (W-B) 9, Shane Baker (W-B) 6.
Corner kicks: Argyle 2, Warrensburg-Bolton 0.
Records: Warrensburg-Bolton (0-2-1), Argyle (2-1).
Notes: Tyler Humiston had the only goal of the first half when he netted an unassisted goal at 24:51. Argyle broke the game open in the second half with goals from Cole Schilling, Kaleb Dennis and a second from Tyler Humiston. Victor Aguero had two assists.
