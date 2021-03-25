ROUNDUP: Hartford edges Bolton-Warrensburg

HARTFORD 1,
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0
(at Golden Goal, Wednesday)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford 1 0 — 1
Bolton-Warrens. 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Hartford, Cody Baker (Nate Fiske), 20’.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (H) 4, Daalten DeMarsh (B-W) 6.
Corner kicks: Hartford 2, B-W 4.
Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (0-1, 0-1), Hartford (1-0, 1-0).
Notes: The play that sealed the win for Hartford came when Bolton-Warrensburg put a 40-yard free kick into the box that ricocheted off two Hartford defenders before it was pushed aside by the diving save of freshman goalie Austin Wells.
