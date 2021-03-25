 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Hartford edges Bolton-Warrensburg
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Hartford edges Bolton-Warrensburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD 1,

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0

(at Golden Goal, Wednesday)

League: Adirondack League

Hartford 1 0 — 1

Bolton-Warrens. 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Hartford, Cody Baker (Nate Fiske), 20’.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (H) 4, Daalten DeMarsh (B-W) 6.

Corner kicks: Hartford 2, B-W 4.

Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (0-1, 0-1), Hartford (1-0, 1-0).

Notes: The play that sealed the win for Hartford came when Bolton-Warrensburg put a 40-yard free kick into the box that ricocheted off two Hartford defenders before it was pushed aside by the diving save of freshman goalie Austin Wells.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News