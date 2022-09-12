ROUNDUP: Hartford blanks Warriors; G.F., Spartans play to a tie

Hartford made a pair of first-half goals stand up for a 2-0 Adirondack League boys soccer win on Monday, the Tanagers’ first victory over Lake George since the 2010 season.

Michael Jones and Cody Baker scored goals for Hartford, which hadn’t scored on the Warriors since 2015. Just last year, the Tanagers had beaten Fort Ann for the first time in 16 years.

“We’ve got a good group of guys who have been with the program for a long time,” coach Caleb Sutliff said. “I think we had the expectation going into the season that if things came together, we’d be a pretty good team.”

Jones dribbled through several defenders to score midway through the first half. Baker converted the rebound of a Jones shot in the final 10 minutes of the half.

Austin Wells made three saves to get the shutout and Drake Stewart and John Gauthier played strong defense for the Tanagers (1-1 league, 2-1 overall). Brad Erceg stopped five shots for Lake George.

ARGYLE 2, NORTH WARREN 1: The Scots got an own goal late in regulation to beat the Cougars.

Ben Cuthbert scored for Argyle 9:36 into the second half with an assist to Clay Bates. George Hilton tied the game for North Warren with 19 minutes left in regulation.

FORT ANN 2, CORINTH 0: Riley Barnes scored 1:35 into the second half to break a scoreless tie as the Cardinals beat the Tomahawks.

Barnes’ goal came on a through pass from Anthony Marino. Marino scored eight minutes later on an assist by Jackson Paige.

Dylan Brown made six saves to get the shutout for Fort Ann. Corinth played a tough defensive game led by Alex Wiseman.

GLENS FALLS 1, QUEENSBURY 1 (OT): Bergen Caprood scored for Queensbury and Tim Motsiff scored for Glens Falls as the crosstown rivals played to a tie, keeping both teams unbeaten in Foothills play.

Motsiff struck the net from the top of the box off a Landon Phipps pass in the 54th minute. The Spartans tied it with 12 minutes left when Caprood scored off a Max Roca assist.

Ayden Grieve made six saves in goal for Glens Falls, which improved to 2-0-1 in the league and leads the North Division. Jake Afsar-Keshmiri stopped four shots for the Spartans, who have two ties and a win in three Foothills games (2-0-3 overall).

SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 7, KEENE 4: Logan Bush contributed three goals and three assists as Schroon Lake-Newcomb beat Keene.

Ronan Deslauriers and Austin Hartwell both scored two goals for the winners, who outshot Keene 20-10.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 9, JOHNSTOWN 0: Darrin Mosher and Antonio Daniello scored three goals each as the Patriots dominated this South Division game.

TAMARAC 8, SPA CATHOLIC 1: Justin Heinrichs and Nevin Wilkie each had a hat trick for the Bengals. Jack Roseberger and Owen Blakesley had a goal apiece.