ROUNDUP: Hartford, Argyle, Corinth post crossover wins

Nate Fiske recorded a goal and an assist as Hartford won an Adirondack League boys soccer crossover game, 2-0 over Lake George on Thursday.

Zack Backus scored off a Fiske assist with 15 minutes left in the half and Fiske got the second off Ryan Morrow’s helper with 35 seconds remaining in the half. Austin Wellsmade seven saves in goal for the shutout.

Brad Erceg had 11 saves for the Warriors.

ARGYLE 1, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Conner Buck scored the only goal of the game 23 minutes into the second half as the Scots won an Adirondack crossover.

Andrew Fish stopped eight shots in the Argyle goal for the shutout.

CORINTH 9, GRANVILLE 0: Sean Ward scored a natural hat trick in the first half as the Tomahawks won an Adirondack League crossover game.

Gavin Wickham also scored three goals for Corinth. Logan West scored twice and M.J. Sprague once for the winners.