ROUNDUP: Hadley-Luzerne tops The King's School

Notes: Hadley-Luzerne got solid play from Carolina Lott-Diamond, Tori Granger, Kayden Beaver and Hannah Johnson. Madison Lent came out of the goal for Hadley-Luzerne to play front line and scored her first varsity Goal. Outstanding play by Hannah Woodhouse from the King’s School, she scored two goals within a minute. Tenasia Longacker had a solid game in goal for The King’s School as well, with 19 saves in the game.