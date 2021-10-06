ROUNDUP: Hadley-Luzerne tops The King's School

Carolina Lott-Diamond scored five goals Wednesday to lead Hadley-Luzerne to a 9-2 non-league girls soccer victory over The King's School.
Eagles goalie Madison Lent moved up front and scored her first varsity goal in the game. Hannah Woodhouse scored both goals for The King's School.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 9, THE KING’S SCHOOL 2
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Non-league
The King’s School 0 2 — 2
Hadley-Luzerne 3 6 — 9
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, 35:24. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, 27:00. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Tori Granger (Hannah Johnson), 13:06.
Second half: 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, 37:54. 5, Hadley-Luzerne, Madison Lent, 12:35. 6, King’s School, Hannah Woodhouse, 11:20. 7, King’s School, Hannah Woodhouse, 10:44. 8, Hadley-Luzerne, Kayden Beaver (Lindsay Fortner), 9:20. 9, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, 4:20. 10, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, 4:01. 11, Hadley-Luzerne, own goal, :15.
Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (HL) 3, Sarah Abbott (HL) 5, Tenasia Longacker (TKS) 19.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 9, The King’s School 2.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne (4-3-1, 6-4-1), The King’s School (0-0, ).
Notes: Hadley-Luzerne got solid play from Carolina Lott-Diamond, Tori Granger, Kayden Beaver and Hannah Johnson. Madison Lent came out of the goal for Hadley-Luzerne to play front line and scored her first varsity Goal. Outstanding play by Hannah Woodhouse from the King’s School, she scored two goals within a minute. Tenasia Longacker had a solid game in goal for The King’s School as well, with 19 saves in the game.
WATERFORD 6, GREENWICH 3
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Waterford 4 2 — 6
Greenwich 2 1 — 3
First half: 1, Waterford, Zoe Grennon (Natalie Rich). 2, Waterford, Sophia Belonga (Isabella Vecchio). 3, Waterford, Isabella Vecchio (Carly Cordts). 4, Waterford, Addyson Galuski (Cassidy McClement). 5, Greenwich, Norah Niesz (Elizabeth Marci). 6, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Elizabeth Marci).
Second half: 7, Waterford, Addyson Galuski. 8, Waterford, Addyson Galuski (Penalty Kick). 9, Greenwich, Elizabeth Marci (Faith Ingber).