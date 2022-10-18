ROUNDUP: Hadley-Luzerne, Lake George, Greenwich advance in Class C

LAKE LUZERNE — Hadley-Luzerne opened the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Tuesday with a 2-0 Class C play-in victory over Schoharie.

Midway through the first half, Schoharie was carded for an intentional hand ball in the box, and the Eagles’ Caeden Wilson converted the ensuing penalty kick for a 1-0 lead.

Evan Kader scored off a feed from Wilson in the opening minute of the second half to give Hadley-Luzerne a two-goal advantage. The Eagles’ defense of Eugene Conroy, Aiden Price, Shane Canton and Mason Dunn then went to work, cutting down passing lanes and holding Schoharie to just three shots on goal after halftime.

Hadley-Luzerne (7-8) advances to play Thursday at 3 p.m. at No. 1 seed Voorheesville in the opening round.

LAKE GEORGE 1, CORINTH 0: In a hard-fought Class C play-in game, the host Warriors prevailed behind Jack Welch’s lone goal of the contest.

Lake George (8-8-1), the 15th seed, advances to play at No. 2 seed Maple Hill on Thursday at 3 p.m.

The visiting Tomahawks (6-9-2) had the edge early on, winning 50-50 balls and taking 13 shots on goal in the first half and keeping Lake George keeper Brad Erceg busy.

Seven minutes into the second half, Warriors winger Dustin Joseph-Sharp sent a low ball into the box that a charging Welch one-timed into the goal.

Lake George’s back line of James Richrad, Nick Wagemann, Deacon Frost and Cam Wolfield stayed steady and Erceg finished with 15 saves. Corinth was led by Mike Petteys, Logan West, Gavin Wickham and Alex Wiseman.

GREENWICH 4, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 1: The Witches scored four goals in the first half en route to the Class C play-in victory over Cambridge-Salem.

Amani Raphael scored on a feed from Miguel Gonzales just 30 seconds into the game, and Gonzales added a goal from 30 yards out minutes later for a 2-0 Greenwich lead.

C-S cut the Witches’ lead in half on a penalty kick by Garrett Hackman, but Jack Fortier scored on a rebound volley in the 28th minute, and Joshua Poovey scored seven minutes later to complete the scoring before halftime. Aaron Stutzman Jr. was outstanding in goal for Greenwich.

The 14th-seeded Witches advance to play at No. 3 Waterford on Thursday at 7 p.m. in an opening-round game.