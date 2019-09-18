HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, CORINTH 3
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth 2 1 — 3
Hadley-Luzerne 3 2 — 5
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Daniel McMahon (Caleb Granger), 38:56. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Daniel McMahon (Caleb Granger), 28:36. 3, Corinth, Jordan Pincheon, 6:20. 4, Corinth, Jordan Pincheon (John Meade), 4:20.
Second half: 5, Hadley-Luzerne, Caleb Granger (Dan McMahon), 21:20. 6, Hadley-Luzerne, Evan Laubach (Dan McMahon), 17:33. 7, Hadley-Luzerne, Caleb Granger (Evan Laubach), 10:15. 8, Corinth, Tyler Hall (John Meade), :57.
Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 5, Curtis Rigley (C) 2, Andy McKernon (C) 4.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 4, Corinth 7.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne (1-0-2, 2-1-2).
Notes: Hadley-Luzerne opened the contest quickly with two goals early in the first half from Dan McMahon. Corinth responded late in the first half with two goals of their own within minutes. Hadley-Luzerne returned the favor going ahead 3-2 at half. H-L’s senior strikers McMahon and Evan Laubach worked the front line very well together in the second half. Corinth’s Tyler Hall scored a goal with 57 seconds remaining from a John Meade corner kick, closing scoring for the evening.
SALEM 1, HARTFORD 1, OT
(at Salem)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford 0 1 — 1
Salem 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Salem, Quinn Donaldson, 3:56.
Second half: 2, Hartford, Cody Baker, 43:02.
Goalies-saves: Ian Lockhart (S) 6, Gavon Darflier (H) 3.
Corner kicks: Salem 1, Hartford 3.
Records: Salem (0-2-2, 0-2-2), Hartford (0-2-2, 0-3-2).
FORT ANN 7, GRANVILLE 0
(at Fort Ann)
League: Adirondack League
Granville 0 0 — 0
Fort Ann 2 5 — 7
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Tyler Steves (Ty Loso, Caleb Blondin), 5:00. 2, Fort Ann, Ty Loso (Jackson Paige), 26:00.
Second half: 3, Fort Ann, Tyler Steves (Dillon Tracy), 46:00. 4, Fort Ann, Aidan Barnes (Caleb Blondin), 48:00. 5, Fort Ann, Tanner Lunt, 64:00. 6, Fort Ann, Justin Zeh (Jake Lunt), 68:00. 7, Fort Ann, Gavin Gadway (Ernie Wilder), 73:00.
Goalies-saves: Caden Powers (Granville) 8, Adam Winchell (Fort Ann) 1.
Corner kicks: Granville 0, Fort Ann 13.
Records: Fort Ann (4-0, 4-2), Granville (0-3, 0-5).
