SOUTH GLENS FALLS 7,
GLENS FALLS 1

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls;1;0 — 1

South High;1;6 — 7

First half: 1, South High, Lanning Torebka, 32:18. 2, Glens Falls, C. Guillet, 6:14.

Second half: 3, South High, Nate Marx (Brian Giacchetta), 32:21. 4, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Collin Parker), 29:36. 5, South High, Andrew King (Ben Stimpson), 15:33. 6, South High, Andrew King (Collin Parker), 14:19. 7, South High, Lanning Torebka (Collin Parker), 12:11. 8, South High, Ryan Ing (Bobby Bruschini), 6:10.

Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 5, Ben DiFiore (GF) 19.

Corner kicks: South High 8, Gloversville 0.

Records: South High (12-1, 14-1-1), Glens Falls (3-8-2, 4-10-2).

HADLEY-LUZERNE 1, SALEM 0

(at Hadley-luzerne)

League: Adirondack League

Salem;0;0 — 0

Hadley-Luzerne;0;1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Caleb Granger (Connor Hayes), 30:00.

Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 1, Logan Morris (S) 0.

Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 2, Salem 3.

Notes: Caleb Granger found the net 10 minutes into the second half to give the Eagles the lead. Salem kept the pressure on the Eagle defense while daylight quickly became a concern for both teams. Officials called the game with 13 minutes remaining.

CORINTH 4, HARTFORD 1

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Adirondack League crossover

Corinth;3;1 — 4

Hartford;0;1 — 1

First half: 1, Corinth, Isaac Melville (Jordan Pincheon), 5'. 2, Corinth, Jordan Pincheon, 17'. 3, Corinth, Jordan Pincheon (Isaac Melville), 33'.

Second half: 4, Hartford, Ray Harrington (Logan Reynolds), 48'. 5, Corinth, Jordan Pincheon, 72'.

Goalies-saves: Gavon Darfler (H) 10, Andy McKernon (C) 4.

Corner kicks: Hartford 4, Corinth 5.

Records: Hartford (4-8-4), Corinth (8-8).

