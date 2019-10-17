SOUTH GLENS FALLS 7,
GLENS FALLS 1
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls;1;0 — 1
South High;1;6 — 7
First half: 1, South High, Lanning Torebka, 32:18. 2, Glens Falls, C. Guillet, 6:14.
Second half: 3, South High, Nate Marx (Brian Giacchetta), 32:21. 4, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Collin Parker), 29:36. 5, South High, Andrew King (Ben Stimpson), 15:33. 6, South High, Andrew King (Collin Parker), 14:19. 7, South High, Lanning Torebka (Collin Parker), 12:11. 8, South High, Ryan Ing (Bobby Bruschini), 6:10.
Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 5, Ben DiFiore (GF) 19.
Corner kicks: South High 8, Gloversville 0.
Records: South High (12-1, 14-1-1), Glens Falls (3-8-2, 4-10-2).
HADLEY-LUZERNE 1, SALEM 0
(at Hadley-luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Salem;0;0 — 0
Hadley-Luzerne;0;1 — 1
You have free articles remaining.
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Caleb Granger (Connor Hayes), 30:00.
Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 1, Logan Morris (S) 0.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 2, Salem 3.
Notes: Caleb Granger found the net 10 minutes into the second half to give the Eagles the lead. Salem kept the pressure on the Eagle defense while daylight quickly became a concern for both teams. Officials called the game with 13 minutes remaining.
CORINTH 4, HARTFORD 1
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Adirondack League crossover
Corinth;3;1 — 4
Hartford;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Corinth, Isaac Melville (Jordan Pincheon), 5'. 2, Corinth, Jordan Pincheon, 17'. 3, Corinth, Jordan Pincheon (Isaac Melville), 33'.
Second half: 4, Hartford, Ray Harrington (Logan Reynolds), 48'. 5, Corinth, Jordan Pincheon, 72'.
Goalies-saves: Gavon Darfler (H) 10, Andy McKernon (C) 4.
Corner kicks: Hartford 4, Corinth 5.
Records: Hartford (4-8-4), Corinth (8-8).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.