ROUNDUP: Hadley-Luzerne blanks Whitehall
agate

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, WHITEHALL 0

(at Whitehall)

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne;2;1 — 3

Whitehall;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Hannah Johnson (Carolina Lott-Diamond), 28:30. 2, Hadley Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond (Hannah Johnson), 22:33.

Second half: 3, Hadley Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, :26.

Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (H-L) 7, Dory Gosselin (W) 6.

Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 6, Whitehall 3.

Records: Whitehall (4-5, 5-7), Hadley-Luzerne (6-3-1, 8-4-1).

Notes: Madison Lent recorded her fourth shutout of the season with seven saves.

SALEM 5, GRANVILLE 0

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack League

Salem;2;3 — 5

Granville;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Salem, Sophia Keays, 725. 2, Salem, Taryn Gillis (Sophia Keays), 1125.

Second half: 3, Salem, Sophia Keays (Amber Terry), 226. 4, Salem, Taryn Gillis (Amber Terry), 2451. 5, Salem, Sierra Phillips, 3910.

Goalies-saves: Isabella Garrison (S) 2.

Corner kicks: Salem 2, Granville 1.

Notes: Salem played with 10 players the whole game.

SCHUYLERVILLE 4, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Schuylerville High School)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;2;2 — 4

Glens Falls;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Schuyerville, Macey Koval (Victoria Piteri). 2, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Gabby Everleth).

Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Victoria Piteri. 4, Schuylerville, Victoria Piteri.

Goalies-saves: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Sch) 3, Robin Gorton (GF) 7.

Corner kicks: Schuyerville 5, Glens Falls 1.

Records: Schuylerville (7-5, 8-6-1).

