ROUNDUP: Hadley-Luzerne blanks Whitehall

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, WHITEHALL 0
(at Whitehall)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne;2;1 — 3
Whitehall;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Hannah Johnson (Carolina Lott-Diamond), 28:30. 2, Hadley Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond (Hannah Johnson), 22:33.
Second half: 3, Hadley Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, :26.
Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (H-L) 7, Dory Gosselin (W) 6.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 6, Whitehall 3.
Records: Whitehall (4-5, 5-7), Hadley-Luzerne (6-3-1, 8-4-1).
Notes: Madison Lent recorded her fourth shutout of the season with seven saves.
SALEM 5, GRANVILLE 0
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack League
Salem;2;3 — 5
Granville;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Salem, Sophia Keays, 725. 2, Salem, Taryn Gillis (Sophia Keays), 1125.
Second half: 3, Salem, Sophia Keays (Amber Terry), 226. 4, Salem, Taryn Gillis (Amber Terry), 2451. 5, Salem, Sierra Phillips, 3910.
Goalies-saves: Isabella Garrison (S) 2.
Corner kicks: Salem 2, Granville 1.
Notes: Salem played with 10 players the whole game.
SCHUYLERVILLE 4, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Schuylerville High School)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;2;2 — 4
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuyerville, Macey Koval (Victoria Piteri). 2, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Gabby Everleth).
Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Victoria Piteri. 4, Schuylerville, Victoria Piteri.
Goalies-saves: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Sch) 3, Robin Gorton (GF) 7.