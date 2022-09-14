ROUNDUP: H-L stays unbeaten with win vs. Whitehall

Goalie Madison Lent made seven saves in the shutout effort as Hadley-Luzerne beat Whitehall 4-0 to improve to 2-0-1 in Adirondack League girls soccer on Wednesday.

Carolina Lott-Diamond scored the hat trick for Hadley-Luzerne. Kayden Beaver also scored and Hannah Johnson had two assists.

Khloe Paddock had nine saves for Whitehall.

FORT ANN 3, SALEM 0: Angel Aratare put two balls in the net as the Cardinals won at Golden Goal to stay unbeaten.

Addyson Burch scored her first varsity goal for Fort Ann, which is 2-0-1 in Adirondack League play, 4-0-1 overall. Aratare and Burch scored goals less than four minutes apart in the first half.

Isabella Garrison made 12 saves for Salem, which was outshot 15-2.

QUEENSBURY 3, SOUTH HIGH 0: Bayley Duffy scored a pair of goals as the Spartans beat their longtime North Division rival to move to 2-0 in Foothills Council play.

Ava Stewart had a goal and an assist for Queensbury, which outshot South High 26-7. Shea Canavan got the shutout for Queensbury with a seven-save effort. It was the third shutout of the season for the defending sectional champs.

Elena Kennedy made 17 saves for South High.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1, DOANE STUART 0: Eighth-grader Addison Quail scored on an assist by Ella Blanchard as the Saints post a win.