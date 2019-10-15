HADLEY-LUZERNE 1, GRANVILLE 0
(at Hadley Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Granville 0 0 — 0
Hadley-Luzerne 0 1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Hannah Johnson, 28:00.
Goalies-saves: Shannon Price (H-L) 8, Taylor Amaral (Gra) 7.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 6, Granville 4.
Records: Hadley Luzerne (4-7-0, 6-7-0).
Notes: Hannah Johnson scored the only goal of the game on a penalty kick in the second half.
WHITEHALL 3, CORINTH 0
(at Whitehall)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth 0 0 — 0
Whitehall 1 2 — 3
First half: 1, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston (Kamryn Baldwin), 29:14.
Second half: 2, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston (Sophia Harris), 58:22. 3, Whitehall, Kamryn Baldwin (Zoe Eggleston), 64:05.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (Wh) 6, Teighan Sullivan (Cor) 11.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 4, Corinth 4.
Records: Whitehall (4-5-1, 8-5-2).
Notes: The Railroaders ran their unbeaten streak to six games with the crossover victory against Corinth. Corinth made some strong runs at the Railroaders but Dory Gosselin and the team defense continued to show strength. The Railroaders have only allowed three goals over the last 520 minutes they have played. The scoring was provided by the combination of Zoe Eggleston and Kamryn Baldwin, each having a goal and assist on each other’s goals, then Sophia Harris assisted on another Zoe Eggleston goal.
LAKE GEORGE 11, SALEM 1
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Salem 0 1 — 1
You have free articles remaining.
Lake George 8 3 — 11
First half: 1, Lake George, Rachel Jaeger (Gabby Marchello), 0:34. 2, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Kylie Mann), 3:34. 3, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Juliana Yepes-Hoyos), 6:52. 4, Lake George, Rebecca Kohls (Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola), 7:32. 5, Lake George, Brenna Metivier (Gabby Marchello), 7:55. 6, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Katie O’Donnell), 10:05. 7, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Tyler Bergman), 10:54. 8, Lake George, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola (Brenna Metivier), 14:34.
Second half: 9, Lake George, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola (Rachel Jaeger), 43:43. 10, Lake George, Kylie Mann (Gabby Marchello), 47:24. 11, Lake George, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola (Rachel Jaeger), 72:38. 12, Salem, Amber Terry, 79:40.
Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 4, Kathryn Sweenor (Sal) 11.
Corner kicks: Lake George 4, Salem 1.
Records: Lake George (11-0, 12-3), Salem (5-6, 6-6).
Notes: The Warriors advance to the Adirondack League championship game against the winner of Wednesday’s Bolton-Warrensburg/Fort Ann game.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1, SCHROON LAKE 0
(at Minerva)
League: Northern Soccer League
Schroon Lake 0 0 — 0
Johnsburg-Minerva 0 1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Johnsburg-Minerva, Jennie Allen, 9:30.
Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 10, Emma Haneman (SL) 10.
Corner kicks: JJohnsburg-Minerva 3, Schroon Lake 4.
Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (8-3-1, 9-5-1).
BOQUET VALLEY 5, TICONDEROGA 0
(at Westport)
League: Northern Soccer League
Ticonderoga 0 0 — 0
Boquet Valley 3 2 — 5
First half: 1, BV, Sydney Bisselle, 5:31. 2, BV, Skylar Bisselle, 11:30. 3, BV, Abbey Schwoebel (Leanna Costin), 39:05.
Second half: 4, BV, Maggie Ploufe, 2:29. 5, BV, Analise Burdo, 30:34.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Rich (Ti) 23, Abby Monty (Bv) 3.
Corner kicks: Ticonderoga 0, BV 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.