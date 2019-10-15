{{featured_button_text}}

HADLEY-LUZERNE 1, GRANVILLE 0

(at Hadley Luzerne)

League: Adirondack League

Granville 0 0 — 0

Hadley-Luzerne 0 1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Hannah Johnson, 28:00.

Goalies-saves: Shannon Price (H-L) 8, Taylor Amaral (Gra) 7.

Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 6, Granville 4.

Records: Hadley Luzerne (4-7-0, 6-7-0).

Notes: Hannah Johnson scored the only goal of the game on a penalty kick in the second half.

WHITEHALL 3, CORINTH 0

(at Whitehall)

League: Adirondack League

Corinth 0 0 — 0

Whitehall 1 2 — 3

First half: 1, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston (Kamryn Baldwin), 29:14.

Second half: 2, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston (Sophia Harris), 58:22. 3, Whitehall, Kamryn Baldwin (Zoe Eggleston), 64:05.

Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (Wh) 6, Teighan Sullivan (Cor) 11.

Corner kicks: Whitehall 4, Corinth 4.

Records: Whitehall (4-5-1, 8-5-2).

Notes: The Railroaders ran their unbeaten streak to six games with the crossover victory against Corinth. Corinth made some strong runs at the Railroaders but Dory Gosselin and the team defense continued to show strength. The Railroaders have only allowed three goals over the last 520 minutes they have played. The scoring was provided by the combination of Zoe Eggleston and Kamryn Baldwin, each having a goal and assist on each other’s goals, then Sophia Harris assisted on another Zoe Eggleston goal.

LAKE GEORGE 11, SALEM 1

(at Lake George)

League: Adirondack League

Salem 0 1 — 1

Lake George 8 3 — 11

First half: 1, Lake George, Rachel Jaeger (Gabby Marchello), 0:34. 2, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Kylie Mann), 3:34. 3, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Juliana Yepes-Hoyos), 6:52. 4, Lake George, Rebecca Kohls (Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola), 7:32. 5, Lake George, Brenna Metivier (Gabby Marchello), 7:55. 6, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Katie O’Donnell), 10:05. 7, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Tyler Bergman), 10:54. 8, Lake George, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola (Brenna Metivier), 14:34.

Second half: 9, Lake George, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola (Rachel Jaeger), 43:43. 10, Lake George, Kylie Mann (Gabby Marchello), 47:24. 11, Lake George, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola (Rachel Jaeger), 72:38. 12, Salem, Amber Terry, 79:40.

Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 4, Kathryn Sweenor (Sal) 11.

Corner kicks: Lake George 4, Salem 1.

Records: Lake George (11-0, 12-3), Salem (5-6, 6-6).

Notes: The Warriors advance to the Adirondack League championship game against the winner of Wednesday’s Bolton-Warrensburg/Fort Ann game.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1, SCHROON LAKE 0

(at Minerva)

League: Northern Soccer League

Schroon Lake 0 0 — 0

Johnsburg-Minerva 0 1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Johnsburg-Minerva, Jennie Allen, 9:30.

Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 10, Emma Haneman (SL) 10.

Corner kicks: JJohnsburg-Minerva 3, Schroon Lake 4.

Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (8-3-1, 9-5-1).

BOQUET VALLEY 5, TICONDEROGA 0

(at Westport)

League: Northern Soccer League

Ticonderoga 0 0 — 0

Boquet Valley 3 2 — 5

First half: 1, BV, Sydney Bisselle, 5:31. 2, BV, Skylar Bisselle, 11:30. 3, BV, Abbey Schwoebel (Leanna Costin), 39:05.

Second half: 4, BV, Maggie Ploufe, 2:29. 5, BV, Analise Burdo, 30:34.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Rich (Ti) 23, Abby Monty (Bv) 3.

Corner kicks: Ticonderoga 0, BV 8.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Tuesday's Prep Recap: QHS girls capture title, boys clinch a tie; Owens advances

article

Queensbury wins Foothills girls soccer title

article

Roundup: Spartans top Scotia; Unbeaten Johnstown gets past Bulldogs

article

Roundup: Queensbury earns at least share of Foothills Council crown

9 updates

Load comments