ROUNDUP: H-L blanks Hartford to earn No. 2 spot

Notes: The scoring opened when Connor Smith put away the assist from Trevor Murray for the 1-0 Greenwich lead in the 11th minute. Cambridge’s Charlie Dill leveled the score in the 24th minute when Ori Baker-Porazinski combined with him on a 1-2 combination through the middle of the defense. Greenwich went back on top as Jack Fortier took a pass from Josh Poovey in the 33rd minute and put it in the net for the 2-1 lead. The second half scoring opened when Dill scored for Cambridge in the 57th minute off an assist from Aidan Gifford. In the 60th minute Cambridge was awarded a penalty kick only to be turned away by Greenwich’s goalie Owen Keech. Greenwich’s Charlie Gartner broke through in the 66th and 70th minute for both scores and the Greenwich 4-2 victory.