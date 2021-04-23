ROUNDUP: H-L blanks Hartford to earn No. 2 spot

HADLEY-LUZERNE 2, HARTFORD 0
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne 1 1 — 2
Hartford 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Brock Quillan, 26:06.
Second half: 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Caleb Granger (Brock Quillan), 28:32.
Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (Hart) 1, Zack Caldwell (H-L) 3.
Corner kicks: Hartford 6, Hadley-Luzerne 2.
Records: Hartford (5-4, 5-4), Hadley-Luzerne (7-2, 7-2).
Notes: Hadley-Luzerne got the lead 14 minutes into the game on a laser to the upper 90 by Brock Quillan from around 25 yards out. Hadley-Luzerne added a second goal with 28 minutes to go in the game as Brock Quillan found Caleb Granger, who calmly placed the ball past the diving Austin Wells. Hadley-Luzerne will face Argyle in the battle of No. 2’s in crossover play.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 1, SALEM 0
(at Salem)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warr. 0 1 — 1
Salem 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, Emmett Clesceri (AJ Moore).
Goalies-saves: Daalten DeMarsh (B-W) 4, Samuel McAlonie (Sal) 6.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 9, Salem 0.
GREENWICH 4, CAMBRIDGE 2
(at Cambridge)
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich 2 2 — 4
Cambridge 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Greenwich, Connor Smith (Trevor Murray), 11:00. 2, Cambridge, Charlie Dill (Ori Baker-Porazinski), 24:00. 3, Greenwich, Jack Fortier (Josh Poovey), 33:00.
Second half: 4, Cambridge, Charlie Dill (Aidan Gifford), 57:00. 5, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner, 66:00. 6, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner, 70:00.
Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (Gre) 5, Mathew Squires (Cam) 4, Justin Hamilton (Cam) 1.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 5, Cambridge 1.
Records: Cambridge (4-3), Greenwich (6-2-1).
Notes: The scoring opened when Connor Smith put away the assist from Trevor Murray for the 1-0 Greenwich lead in the 11th minute. Cambridge’s Charlie Dill leveled the score in the 24th minute when Ori Baker-Porazinski combined with him on a 1-2 combination through the middle of the defense. Greenwich went back on top as Jack Fortier took a pass from Josh Poovey in the 33rd minute and put it in the net for the 2-1 lead. The second half scoring opened when Dill scored for Cambridge in the 57th minute off an assist from Aidan Gifford. In the 60th minute Cambridge was awarded a penalty kick only to be turned away by Greenwich’s goalie Owen Keech. Greenwich’s Charlie Gartner broke through in the 66th and 70th minute for both scores and the Greenwich 4-2 victory.
STILLWATER 2, HOOSIC VALLEY 1
(at Stillwater)
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 0 2 — 2
First half: 1, Hoosic Valley, Andrew Wood, 5:20.
Second half: 2, Stillwater, Grant Baker, 29:20. 3, Stillwater, Liam Brady (Grant Baker), 15:20.