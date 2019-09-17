{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH 1, WATERFORD 1, OT

(at Greenwich)

League: Wasaren League

Waterford;1;0;0;0 — 1

Greenwich;1;0;0;0 — 1

First half: 1, Greenwich, AJ Rymph, 19:00. 2, Waterford, Tyler Galarneau (Ty Plumley), 29:00.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Jake Houle (W) 8, Andres Gonzalez (G) 10.

Corner kicks: Waterford 4, Greenwich 4.

Records: Greenwich (1-0-1, 5-0-1), Waterford (1-0-1, 3-0-1).

CROWN POINT 1, NEWCOMB 0

(at Newcomb)

League: Northern Soccer League

Crown Point;0;1 — 1

Newcomb;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Crown Point, Noah Spaulding.

Goalies-saves: Dylan Sours (CP) 7, Ethan Armstrong (N) 5.

Corner kicks: Newcomb 12, Crown Point 3.

Records: Newcomb (2-2, 2-2).

Notes: Newcomb outshot Crown Point 34-10, but could not get one to go in the net.

KING'S SCHOOL 5,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 3

(at Johnsburg)

League: Non-league

King's School;1;4 — 5

J'burg-Minerva;2;1 — 3

First half: 1, J-M, Jaxon Roblee (Evan Wing), 20:43. 2, J-M, Clayton Schmale (Jaxon Roblee), 18:10. 3, King's, Jake Fischer (Liam Patterson), 1:08.

Second half: 4, King's, Matthew Perry, 22:41. 5, J-M, Yanden Cleveland (Gabe Freebern), 20:24. 6, King's, Matthew Perry (Liam Patteson), 18:51. 7, King's, Matthew Perry, 11:08. 8, King's, Calvin Girling, 7:39.

Goalies-saves: Gabe Powers (J-M) 11, Ethan Blaisdell (KS) .

Corner kicks: J-M 2, King's 4.

Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (1-6).

