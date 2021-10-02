ROUNDUP: Greenwich stays unbeaten with non-league win

GIRLS SOCCER
GREENWICH 3, FORT ANN 1
(at Fort Ann)
League: Non-league
Greenwich 3 0 — 3
Fort Ann 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Greenwich, Sarah Radovich (Lauren Marci), 29:28. 2, Greenwich, Sarah Radovich (Maeve Kelleher), 4:57. 3, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Sarah Radovich), 1:11. 4, Fort Ann, Olivia Winchell, :55.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Baylee Wright (FA) 8, Ryan Skiff (Gre) 1.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 2, Greenwich 1.
Records: Fort Ann (5-1-1, 8-2-1), Greenwich (4-0, 6-0-1).
CORINTH 9, KING’S SCHOOL 1
(at Corinth)
League: Non-league
Corinth 4 5 — 9
King’s School 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman, 37:05. 2, Corinth, Adrielle Lewis (Alyssa Crossman), 10:56. 3, Corinth, Adrielle Lewis (Idalia Willett), 8:17. 4, Corinth, Sarah Pita (Alyssa Crossman), 7:00.
Second half: 5, Corinth, Caitlin Crossman, 38:24. 6, Corinth, Idalia Willett, 38:00. 7, King’s School, Hannah Woodhouse, 28:22. 8, Corinth, Madelynn DeLisle, 24:13. 9, Corinth, Nadalie Mason (Madison Pincheon), 21:44. 10, Corinth, Caitlin Crossman (Sarah Pita), 16:00.
Goalies-saves: Lorelei Peterson (Cor) 5, Kim Foeser (King’s) 18.
Corner kicks: Corinth 8, King School 1.
Records: King School (0-2), Corinth (4-1-2, 7-1-2).
Notes: Caitlin Crossman and Adrielle Lewis both scored two goals for Corinth in the non-league win. Alyssa Crossman added a goal and two assists as well. Hannah Woodhouse had a goal and an overall great game for King’s school.
SCHUYLERVILLE 9, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 7 2 — 9
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuyerville, Riley Keefer (Victoria Piteri). 2, Schuylerville, Anna Armstrong. 3, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Anna Armstrong). 4, Schuylerville, Amanda Pflieger (Alayna Wian). 5, Schuylerville, Amanda Pflieger (Alayna Wian). 6, Schuylerville, Riley Keefer (Victoria Piteri). 7, Schuylerville, Anika Buff.
Second half: 8, Schuylerville, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Lexi Hewitt). 9, Schuylerville, Alex Frydel (Lexi Hewitt).
Goalies-saves: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 2.
Corner kicks: Schuyerville 5, Hudson Falls 1.
Records: Schuylerville (6-3, 7-4).
QUEENSBURY 3, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 0 0 — 0
Queensbury 2 1 — 3
First half: 1, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy, 12. 2, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy, 39.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Julia Keshmiri (Bayley Duffy), 57.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 2, Robin Gorton (GF) 9.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 5, Glens Falls 0.
Records: Queensbury (7-0-1, 8-1-2).
Notes: Queensbury won 3-0 behind two goals and an assist from Bayley Duffy. Julia Keshmiri scored the other goal.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 5, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Broadalbin-Perth)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown 0 0 — 0
Broadalbin-Perth 3 2 — 5
First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Jill Sassanella (Brooke Bush), 30:24. 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Mianna Barboza (Alayna Preston), 19:57. 3, Broadalbin-Perth, Brooke Bush, 11:04.
Second half: 4, Broadalbin-Perth, Mianna Barboza, 37:25. 5, Broadalbin-Perth, Alayna Preston, 12:07.
Goalies-saves: Mairead Marsden (Br-P) 1, Roslyn Chapin (Jont) 7.
Corner kicks: Broadalbin-Perth 5, Johnstown 0.
Records: Broadalbin-Perth (7-1-1, 9-1-2), Johnstown (2-6, 2-6).
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 5,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Bolton, Friday)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne 0 0 — 0
Bolton-Warrensburg 1 4 — 5
First half: 1, Bolton-Warr., Kara Bacon (Gabby Mowery).
Second half: 2, Bolton-Warr., Karla Sherman (Kailey Bacon). 3, Bolton-Warr., Ila Hubert (Elli York). 4, Bolton-Warr., Gabby Mowery (Ila Hubert). 5, Bolton-Warr., Elli York.
Goalies-saves: Hope Sherman (B-W) 2, Maddie Lent (H-L) 7, Sarah (H-L) 3.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 10, Hadley-Luzerne 1.
Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (7-0, 9-0-1), Hadley-Luzerne (4-3-1, 5-4-1).
Notes: Unbeaten Bolton-Warrensburg clinched the Adirondack Regular regular-season title with one game remaining.