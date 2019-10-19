GREENWICH 4, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 1
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-New Lebanon 1 0 — 1
Greenwich 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Greenwich, Tommy Abate (AJ Rymph), 5:00. 2, Berlin-NL, Casey Billert (Dan Hunt), 10:00. 3, Greenwich, AJ Rymph (Charlie Gartner), 32:00.
Second half: 4, Greenwich, Tommy Abate (Tom Haberland), 17:00. 5, Greenwich, Liam Niesz (AJ Rymph), 34:00.
Goalies-saves: Malik Plouffe (BNL) 2, Kevin Chittenden (BNL) 2, Andres Gonzalez (Gre) 2.
Corner kicks: Berlin-New Lebanon 1, Greenwich 8.
Records: Greenwich (6-2-1, 11-3-1), Berlin-New Lebanon (2-7, 7-9).
GREENWICH 2, STILLWATER 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater 0 0 — 0
Greenwich 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner, 13:00.
Second half: 2, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (Christian O’Brien), 38:00.
Goalies-saves: Tim Buchal (Still) 7, Andres Gonzalez (Gre) 7.
Corner kicks: Stillwater 4, Greenwich 5.
Records: Greenwich (5-2-1, 10-3-1), Stillwater (5-4, 12-4).
