GREENWICH 4, HOOSIC VALLEY 3
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Valley;0;3 — 3
Greenwich;2;2 — 4
First half: 1, Greenwich, Tess Merrill. 2, Greenwich, Ellery Mays (Cate Abate).
Second half: 3, Hoosic Valley, Samantha Dickinson. 4, Greenwich, Tess Merrill (Lauren Marci). 5, Hoosic Valley, Samantha Dickinson (Casey Bugbee). 6, Hoosic Valley, Samantha Lanoue (Madison Suschinski). 7, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Cate Abate).
Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gwch) 6.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 4, Hoosic Valley 3.
Notes: Hoosick Valley yellow cards- Casey Bugbee, Elizabeth Reiter, Samantha Dickinson. Faith Ingber scored the tie breaker with 3 minutes to go with a beautiful through ball from Cate Abate
QUEENSBURY 12, GLENS FALLS 1
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls;1;0 — 1
Queensbury;11;1 — 12
First half: 1, Qby, Brigid Duffy (Christina Cummings), 2:20. 2, Qby, Sophia Keshmiri (Brigid Duffy), 4:30. 3, Qby, Julia Keshmiri, 11:45. 4, Qby, Allie Basila (Sophia Keshmiri), 12:40. 5, Qby, Brigid Duffy (Julia Keshmiri), 13:10. 6, Qby, Izzy Dennison (Mirabelle Ross), 22:40. 7, Qby, Sarah Sassaman (Allie Basila), 28:20. 8, Qby, Sarah Sassaman (Izzy Dennison), 29:57. 9, Qby, Brigid Duffy (Izzy Dennison), 31:35. 10, Qby, Izzy Dennison (Sophia Keshmiri), 32:30. 11, Qby, Julia Keshmiri (Christina Cummings), 36:00. 12, Gf, Brena Lewis, 39:40.
Second half: 13, Qby, Izzy Dennison (Brigid Duffy), 44:32.
Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Qby) 5, Robin Gorton (GF) 9.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 6, Glens Falls 1.
Records: Queensbury (9-0, 11-1).
Notes: Both Julia Keshmiri and Sarah Sassaman scored their first varsity goals.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2,
HUDSON FALLS 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0
South Glens Falls;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Vivian Picerno, 33:00.
Second half: 2, South Glens Falls, Zoe Lanfear, 13:00.
Goalies-saves: Mikayla Varney (HF) 12, Deme Kellogg (SGF) 1, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 1.
Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 2, Hudson Falls 0.
Records: South Glens Falls (7-3-1, 7-5-1), Hudson Falls (0-10 lg.).
CAMBRIDGE 3, EMMA WILLARD 0
(at Cambridge)
League: Non-league
Cambridge;2;1 — 3
Emma Willard;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Cambridge, Anna McNulty (Lilly Phillips). 2, Cambridge, Sydney Benson (Anna Headwell).
Second half: 3, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans (Sydney Benson).
Records: Cambridge (, 7-4).
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 10,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Bolton)
League: Adirondack League
Had.-Luzerne;0;0 — 0
Bolton-Warr;4;6 — 10
First half: 1, Bw, Gabby Mowery (Kara Bacon). 2, Bw, Gabby Mowery. 3, Bw, Leah Monroe (Gabby Mowery). 4, Bw, Gabby Mowery (Kailey Bacon).
Second half: 5, Bw, Leah Monroe (Gabby Mowery). 6, Bw, Gabby Mowery (Hope Boland). 7, Bw, Leah Monroe (Gabby Mowery). 8, Bw, Hope Boland (Gabby Mowery). 9, Bw, Hope Boland (Andi Lareau). 10, Bw, Kaytlyn Constantineau (Gabby Mowery).
Goalies-saves: Jordan Barker (B-W) 2, Shannon Price (H-L) 15.
Records: Bolton Warrensburg (7-1, 9-1).
Notes: Kaytlyn Constantineau scored her first career varsity goal.
