ROUNDUP: Greenwich girls advance on PKs; Season ends for B-W girls, QHS boys

Greenwich broke into new territory on Wednesday, though it took 110 minutes and a set of penalty kicks to decide the matter.

After playing to a 1-1 tie with Lake George through regulation and two overtimes, the Witches won the tie-breaking penalty kicks 4-0 in the Class CC semifinals of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament at Mechanicville High School. Greenwich earned the first trip to a sectional title game in the school’s history.

The third-seeded Witches will take on No. 1 seed Voorheesville in the championship game on Saturday at Mechanicville (3:30 p.m.).

Norah Neisz, Molly Abate, Cate Abate and Maeve Kelleher all converted their PKs on the first four Greenwich attempts. Freshman Oliveah Reiszel was not scored upon in the Greenwich goal.

Coach Jeff Davidson said the team had been practicing penalty kicks for just such an occasion.

“For Greenwich soccer, this is all relatively new to us,” Davidson said. “As we’re progressing as a program, it’s just one of the things you need to be prepared for. I don’t like penalty kicks, but if you’re going to go into them, you have to be prepared.”

Greenwich had taken a 1-0 lead late in the first half on Liz Marci’s goal, but Lake George tied the game on Mykah Collier-Fisher's goal late in the second half. Davidson said he wasn’t worried about his team losing steam after giving up the goal.

“In the six years I’ve coached Greenwich, year after year, there’s been no quit, no giving up, no heads down,” he said. “In the first couple of seasons we’d be down 8-0, and with two minutes left they’re still playing like they can win.”

The Witches are 13-3-2 this season. The program has taken its lumps over the years, including many seasons with just a handful of wins.

Lake George finished the season 12-4-2.

Wednesday’s sectional soccer action featured several games that went to overtime or were decided by penalty kicks.

ST. JOHNSVILLE 1, BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0 (OT): Jordan DeNinno scored with 1:51 left in the first overtime as OESJ edged B-W in the Class C semifinals.

Goalkeeper Hope Sherman made 15 saves for Bolton-Warrensburg, which finished the season with a 15-3 record.

BOYS SOCCER

AVERILL PARK 0, QUEENSBURY 0 (A. PARK ADVANCES ON PKs): The Spartans’ season ended after 110 minutes of scoreless soccer and tie-breaker penalty kicks. The PKs went to a sixth round before Averill Park came out the winner, 4-3.

Queensbury finished the season with a 12-1-5 record.

NORTHVILLE 6, HARTFORD 0: The Tanagers’ season came to an end in the Class D semifinals against the top-seeded Falcons. Northville scored five second-half goals.