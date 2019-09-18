GREENWICH 6, WATERFORD 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Waterford 0 0 — 0
Grreenwich 4 2 — 6
First half: 1, Greenwich, Tess Merrill. 2, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Tess Merrill). 3, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Dylan Skiff). 4, Greenwich, Faith Ingber.
Second half: 5, Greenwich, Cate Abate. 6, Greenwich, Cate Abate (Tess Merrill).
Goalies-saves: Faith Hewitt (G) 8, Sierra Atwood (W) 5.
Corner kicks: Waterford 1, Greenwich 5.
KEENE 4, SCHROON LAKE 1
(at Schroon Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Keene 3 1 — 4
Schroon Lake 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Keene, Haylie Buyssee, 30:30. 2, Keene, Alyssa Summo, 11:45. 3, SL, Maddie Anauo, 9:11. 4, Keene, Alyssa Summo, 4:18.
Second half: 5, Keene, Camielle Ward (Alyssa Summo), 15:59.
Goalies-saves: Kayli Hayden (SL) 7, Emma Haneman (SL) 2, Sophia Johnson (K) 4.
Corner kicks: Keene 3, Schroon Lake 4.
Records: Schroon Lake (1-3-0).
Notes: Keene is a talented team. Alyssa Summo scored on one direct kick outside the 18 and on a penalty shot. Schroon Lake played a hard defensive game. We failed to net a goal on two direct kicks, but we managed to get one in the net.
SCHUYLERVILLE 7, HUDSON FALLS 1
(at Hudson Falls, Tuesday)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 5 2 — 7
Hudson Falls 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Cassandra Cooper (Brooke Keefer). 2, Schuylerville, Brooke Keefer (Sara McMahon). 3, Schuylerville, Kalli Hewitt (Madison Eugair). 4, Schuylerville, Cassandra Cooper (Gabriella Everlath). 5, Schuylerville, Brooke Keefer (Cassandra Cooper). 6, Hudson Falls, Kaleigh Osterhaudt (Ashlyn Hutchinson).
Second half: 7, Schuylerville, Cassandra Cooper (Brooke Keefer). 8, Schuylerville, Macy Koval (Cassandra Cooper).
Goalies-saves: N/A.
