GIRLS SOCCER

ROUNDUP: Greenwich blanks Berlin-New Lebanon

GREENWICH — Liz Marci and McKenna Lyndaker scored goals Wednesday to lead Greenwich to a 2-0 Wasaren League girls soccer victory over Berlin-New Lebanon.

Lyndaker and Norah Niesz recorded assists and Oliveah Reiszel made six saves in goal for the Witches.

SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 3, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 0: Saige Shaughnessy scored on a penalty kick in the first half to spark Schroon Lake-Newcomb to the Northern Soccer League win.Dakotah Cutting and Hannah Thompson also scored for SL-N, with Shaughnessy adding an assist.

Goalies Briella Emmert and Aradia Talarico combined for 10 saves in the win.

Lucia Williams had eight saves for J-M.

KEENE 4, IL-LL 0: Haylie Buysse scored two goals and Pia Morrelli and Vivian Smith added one each to lead the Beavers to the win over Indian Lake-Long Lake.

Haylie Puterko made 13 saves in the loss for the Orange.

