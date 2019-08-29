{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH 8,
GLENS FALLS 1

(at Greenwich)

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich;5;3 — 8

Glens Falls;1; — 1

First half: 1, Greenwich, Tess Merrill (Faith Ingber). 2, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Tess Merrill). 3, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Francesca Levitas). 4, Greenwich, Tess Merrill (Faith Ingber). 5, Greenwich, Cate Abate. 6, Glens Falls, Cate Barclay.

Second half: 7, Greenwich, Tess Merrill. 8, Greenwich, Faith Ingber. 9, Greenwich, Kiara Vasquez (Cate Abate).

Goalies-saves: Faith Hewitt (Gre) 5, Robin Gorton (GF) 14.

Corner kicks: Greenwich 10, Glens Falls 0.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 9,
ALBANY HIGH 2

(at Bolton)

League: Non-league

Albany;1;1 — 2

Bolton-Warr.;6;3 — 9

First half: 1, B-W, Aubrey Ranous (Hope Boland), 6. 2, B-W, Leah Monroe (Skyler Scott), 10. 3, B-W, Aubrey Ranous (Gabs Mowery), 10. 4, Albany, Say Lay Paw, 15. 5, B-W, Kara Bacon (Leah Monroe), 17. 6, B-W, Leah Monroe (Aubrey Ranous), 35. 7, B-W, Leah Monroe (Kara Bacon), 37.

Second half: 8, Albany, Cecile Bamberger, 49. 9, B-W, Gabs Mowery (Hope Boland), 53. 10, B-W, Aubrey Ranous (Hope Boland), 64. 11, B-W, Hope Boland (Leah Monroe), 77.

Goalies-saves: Jordan Barker (B-W) 2, Courtney Fish (Albany) 15.

Records: Bw (0-0, 1-0), Albany (0-0, 0-1).

