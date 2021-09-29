 Skip to main content
agate

ROUNDUP: Granville's Farrell closes on milestone; North Warren, Argyle win close games

Boys soccer

Lake George's Sam Knauf, left, battles for the ball with Fort Ann's Hayden Eash (23) during Wednesday's Adirondack League boys soccer game at Fort Ann.

 Pete Tobey,

GRANVILLE 5, CORINTH 1

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack League

Granville 3 2 — 5

Corinth 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, Granville, Sam O’Leary (Christian Stevens), 33:20. 2, Granville, Connor Farrell, 28:20. 3, Granville, Connor Farrell, 16:38.

Second half: 4, Granville, Connor Farrell (Christian Stevens), 31:50. 5, Corinth, Gavin Wickham, 27:00. 6, Granville, Connor Farrell (Gavin Cosey), 1:36.

Goalies-saves: Caden Powers (G) 7, Owen Baker (C) 8.

Corner kicks: Granville 2, Corinth 2.

Records: Corinth (0-7, 1-9), Granville (2-5, 2-5).

Notes: Connor Farrell had 4 goals for Granville and moved to second all-time in goals scored for the Golden Horde. Christian Stevens added 2 assists in the win.

NORTH WARREN 2, HARTFORD 1

(at Hartford)

League: Adirondack League

North Warren 1 1 — 2

Hartford 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, North Warren, Thomas Conway, 26:32. 2, Hartford, Brandon Benson, 16:07.

Second half: 3, North Warren, John Mesch, 27:14.

Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (H) 2, Connor Jennings (NW) 10.

Corner kicks: Hartford 6, North Warren 1.

Notes: North Warren travelled to Hartford to earn the 2-1 victory. For the Cougars, Thomas Conway and John Mesch each had a goal and Brandon Benson scored the lone Tanagers goal.

ARGYLE 1,

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0

(at Argyle)

League: Adirondack League

Bolton-Warrensburg 0 0 — 0

Argyle 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, Argyle, Connor Buck (Caden Cuthbert), 37:28.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Shane Baker (BW) 4, Jared Montello (A) 5.

Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 5, Argyle 3.

Notes: Connor Buck netted a rebound from a Caden Cuthbert shot just before the half to give the Scots a 1-0 lead going into the break. Argyle’s defense held strong, keeping a clean sheet and sealing the Scots’ victory.

QUEENSBURY 2, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury 2 0 — 2

Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Queensbury, Jake Afsar-Keshmiri (Luke Eichen), 11’. 2, Queensbury, Vincent Maccharulo (Gavin Kelly), 16’.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Sean Seeley (Q) 2, Joe Lapan (HF) 13.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 5, Hudson Falls 1.

Records: Hudson Falls (1-7-0, 2-9-0), Queensbury (5-2-1, 5-5-1).

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6,

GLENS FALLS 0

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 0 0 — 0

South High 3 3 — 6

First half: 1, South High, Gavin Parker (Xander Novack), 28:44. 2, South High, Gavin Parker (Nate Marx), 26:07. 3, South High, Gavin Parker (Nate Marx), 22:34.

Second half: 4, South High, Gavin Parker (Nate Marx), 33:06. 5, South High, Nate Marx, 15:59. 6, South High, Xander Novack (Josh Delancy), 14:39.

Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 6, Zach LaPointe (SGF) 2, Aiden Grieve (GF) 17.

Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 5, Glens Falls 0.

Notes: Gavin Parker scored 3 goals in a matter of 6 minutes during the first half and added another in the second half.

GLOVERSVILLE 13, JOHNSTOWN 0

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville 9 4 — 13

Johnstown 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Gloversville, James Collar (Kazuma Lomanto), 6:33. 2, Gloversville, Johnstown #4 (Own Goal), 8:17. 3, Gloversville, Jordan Yanno (James Collar), 9:35. 4, Gloversville, James Collar (Kazuma Lomanto), 13:20. 5, Gloversville, James Collar (Doug Cook), 28:07. 6, Gloversville, Jordan Yanno (James Collar), 28:36. 7, Gloversville, James Collar (Justin Kemmet), 36:43. 8, Gloversville, James Collar (Kazuma Lomanto), 37:18. 9, Gloversville, Jordan Yanno (UA), 39:43.

Second half: 10, Gloversville, Doug Cook (James Collar), 42:09. 11, Gloversville, Kazuma Lomanto (UA), 51:16. 12, Gloversville, Kazuma Lomanto (Alex Rosmarino), 52:47. 13, Gloversville, Noah Clo (Doug Cook), 65:58.

Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (G) 2, Kaden Chittenden (J) 6.

Corner kicks: Gloversville 6, Johnstown 0.

