ROUNDUP: Granville's Farrell closes on milestone; North Warren, Argyle win close games

GRANVILLE 5, CORINTH 1
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack League
Granville 3 2 — 5
Corinth 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Granville, Sam O’Leary (Christian Stevens), 33:20. 2, Granville, Connor Farrell, 28:20. 3, Granville, Connor Farrell, 16:38.
Second half: 4, Granville, Connor Farrell (Christian Stevens), 31:50. 5, Corinth, Gavin Wickham, 27:00. 6, Granville, Connor Farrell (Gavin Cosey), 1:36.
Goalies-saves: Caden Powers (G) 7, Owen Baker (C) 8.
Corner kicks: Granville 2, Corinth 2.
Records: Corinth (0-7, 1-9), Granville (2-5, 2-5).
Notes: Connor Farrell had 4 goals for Granville and moved to second all-time in goals scored for the Golden Horde. Christian Stevens added 2 assists in the win.
NORTH WARREN 2, HARTFORD 1
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren 1 1 — 2
Hartford 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, North Warren, Thomas Conway, 26:32. 2, Hartford, Brandon Benson, 16:07.
Second half: 3, North Warren, John Mesch, 27:14.
Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (H) 2, Connor Jennings (NW) 10.
Corner kicks: Hartford 6, North Warren 1.
Notes: North Warren travelled to Hartford to earn the 2-1 victory. For the Cougars, Thomas Conway and John Mesch each had a goal and Brandon Benson scored the lone Tanagers goal.
ARGYLE 1,
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0
(at Argyle)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warrensburg 0 0 — 0
Argyle 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Argyle, Connor Buck (Caden Cuthbert), 37:28.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Shane Baker (BW) 4, Jared Montello (A) 5.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 5, Argyle 3.
Notes: Connor Buck netted a rebound from a Caden Cuthbert shot just before the half to give the Scots a 1-0 lead going into the break. Argyle’s defense held strong, keeping a clean sheet and sealing the Scots’ victory.
QUEENSBURY 2, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 2 0 — 2
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Jake Afsar-Keshmiri (Luke Eichen), 11’. 2, Queensbury, Vincent Maccharulo (Gavin Kelly), 16’.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Sean Seeley (Q) 2, Joe Lapan (HF) 13.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 5, Hudson Falls 1.
Records: Hudson Falls (1-7-0, 2-9-0), Queensbury (5-2-1, 5-5-1).
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6,
GLENS FALLS 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 0 0 — 0
South High 3 3 — 6
First half: 1, South High, Gavin Parker (Xander Novack), 28:44. 2, South High, Gavin Parker (Nate Marx), 26:07. 3, South High, Gavin Parker (Nate Marx), 22:34.
Second half: 4, South High, Gavin Parker (Nate Marx), 33:06. 5, South High, Nate Marx, 15:59. 6, South High, Xander Novack (Josh Delancy), 14:39.
Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 6, Zach LaPointe (SGF) 2, Aiden Grieve (GF) 17.
Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 5, Glens Falls 0.
Notes: Gavin Parker scored 3 goals in a matter of 6 minutes during the first half and added another in the second half.
GLOVERSVILLE 13, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville 9 4 — 13
Johnstown 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Gloversville, James Collar (Kazuma Lomanto), 6:33. 2, Gloversville, Johnstown #4 (Own Goal), 8:17. 3, Gloversville, Jordan Yanno (James Collar), 9:35. 4, Gloversville, James Collar (Kazuma Lomanto), 13:20. 5, Gloversville, James Collar (Doug Cook), 28:07. 6, Gloversville, Jordan Yanno (James Collar), 28:36. 7, Gloversville, James Collar (Justin Kemmet), 36:43. 8, Gloversville, James Collar (Kazuma Lomanto), 37:18. 9, Gloversville, Jordan Yanno (UA), 39:43.
Second half: 10, Gloversville, Doug Cook (James Collar), 42:09. 11, Gloversville, Kazuma Lomanto (UA), 51:16. 12, Gloversville, Kazuma Lomanto (Alex Rosmarino), 52:47. 13, Gloversville, Noah Clo (Doug Cook), 65:58.
Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (G) 2, Kaden Chittenden (J) 6.
Corner kicks: Gloversville 6, Johnstown 0.