ROUNDUP: Granger's goal lifts Eagles to victory

Notes: Jordan Edwards lead the way for the Warriors with two goals in the first half. The second half was similar as LG created several strong chances and added two more goals early in the second by Sam Knauf and Jack Sullivan. Hartford's Brandon Benson had the Tanagers' best scoring opportunity midway through the second as he broke in from the left and one-timed a well-placed cross only to be thwarted by LG keeper Kristian Johnson's save of the game.