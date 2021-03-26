 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Granger's goal lifts Eagles to victory
HADLEY-LUZERNE 1, ARGYLE 0

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League

Argyle;0;0 — 0

Hadley-Luzerne;0;1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Caleb Granger (Brock Quillan), 30:04.

Goalies-saves: Zack Cadlwell (H-L) 7, Casen Bartow (Arg) 6.

Corner kicks: Argyle 5, Hadley-Luzerne 0.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne (1-1, 1-1), Argyle (1-1, 1-1).

Notes: Brock Quillan made a fantastic cross to a wide open Caleb Ganger for the lone goal of the game.

NORTH WARREN 0,
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0, OT

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League

Bolton-Warr.;0;0;0;0 — 0

North Warren;0;0;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: None.

First overtime: None.

Second overtime: None.

Goalies-saves: Daalten DeMarch (B-W) 15, Connor Jennings (NW) 9.

Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 3, North Warren 1.

Records: North Warren (1-0-1), Bolton Warrensburg (0-1-1).

Notes: Both teams fought hard on an extremely windy night but were unable to break through the opposing teams defense.

LAKE GEORGE 5, HARTFORD 0

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League

Lake George;3;2 — 5

Hartford;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Lake George, Jordan Edwards (Jack Welch), 4:12. 2, Lake George, Ethan Gereau (Jack Welch), 11:11. 3, Lake George, Jordan Edwards (Ethan Gereau), 28:29.

Second half: 4, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 51:18. 5, Lake George, Jack Sullivan, 57:37.

Goalies-saves: Kristian Johnson (LL) 8, Austin Wells (Hart) 8.

Corner kicks: Lake George 3, Hartford 1.

Records: Hartford (1-1, 1-1), Lake George (2-0, 2-0).

Notes: Jordan Edwards lead the way for the Warriors with two goals in the first half. The second half was similar as LG created several strong chances and added two more goals early in the second by Sam Knauf and Jack Sullivan. Hartford's Brandon Benson had the Tanagers' best scoring opportunity midway through the second as he broke in from the left and one-timed a well-placed cross only to be thwarted by LG keeper Kristian Johnson's save of the game.

GREENWICH 5, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0

(at Saratoga Catholic)

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich;3;2 — 5

Spa Catholic;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (Josh Poovey), 10:00. 2, Greenwich, Connor Smith, 28:00. 3, Greenwich, Madigan Carner (Charlie Gartner), 34:00.

Second half: 4, Greenwich, Eli Strasswimmer, 62:00. 5, Greenwich, Josh Poovey (Charlie Gartner), 64:00.

Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (Gre) 2, Ryan Condry (SCC) 8, Matt Murphy (SCC) 3.

Corner kicks: Greenwich 4, Saratoga Catholic 1.

Records: Saratoga Catholic (0-2, 0-2), Greenwich (2-0-1, 2-0-1).

