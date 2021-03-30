 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Gosselin, Whiting lead Whitehall past Hadley-Luzerne
ROUNDUP: Gosselin, Whiting lead Whitehall past Hadley-Luzerne

WHITEHALL 1, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne;0;0 — 0

Whitehall;0;1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Whitehall, Olivia Whiting, 68:11.

Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (W) 5.

Corner kicks: Whitehall 3, Hadley-Luzerne 2.

Records: Whitehall (2-1, 3-2), Hadley-Luzerne (2-2, 2-2-1).

Notes: The Railroaders continued to show their defensive prowess, along with goalie Dory Gosselin getting her second shutout of the season. With about 12 minutes left in the game Olivia Whiting ripped a shot from outside the 18-yard box that drove through the keeper's hands and tickled into the net for the deciding goal.

BOLTON WARRENSBURG 9,
CORINTH 2

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League

Bolton-Warrens.;5;4 — 9

Corinth;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Corinth, own goal, 5. 2, BW, Ila Hubert (Gabs Mowery), 7. 3, BW, Ella Moskov, 19. 4, BW, Gabs Mowery (Ila Hubert), 26. 5, BW, Ella Moskov (Ila Hubert), 35. 6, BW, Ella Moskov, 39.

Second half: 7, BW, Ella Moskov, 43. 8, Corinth, Morgan Thompson (Lorilie Peterson), 44. 9, BW, Gabs Mowery (Skyler Scott), 57. 10, BW, Katelyn Van Auken (Skyler Scott), 73. 11, BW, Ella Moskov (Skyler Scott), 75.

Goalies-saves: Jordan Barker (BW) 4, Mary Vanderhayden (C) 3, Isabel Tubbs (C) 6.

Records: Corinth (1-2, 1-2-1), Bolton-Warrensburg (4-0, 7-0).

BALLSTON SPA 4,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1

(at Glens Falls)

League: Non-league

Ballston Spa;2;3 — 5

South High;1;0 — 0

First half: 1, South High, Karlee Salaway (Maddy Walter), 4:00. 2, Ballston Spa, Izzy Griswold (Morgan Leggieri), 5:00. 3, Ballston Spa, Keira Dashnow, 22:00.

Second half: 4, Ballston Spa, Makayla Kruzinski, 15:00. 5, Ballston Spa, Kelly DuBois, 22:00. 6, Ballston Spa, Morgan Leggieri, 29:00.

Goalies-saves: Erin Anderson (Ballston Spa) 6, Deme Kellogg (South High) 8, Elena Kennedy (Elena Kennedy) 1.

Corner kicks: Ballston Spa 3, South High 3.

Records: South High (3-0, 3-2), Ballston Spa (3-2).

