ROUNDUP: Golden Horde scores win vs. SCC

Freshman Kara Jurnak scored the hat trick on Monday as Granville put up its first girls soccer win of the season, 7-1 over Saratoga Catholic.
Paige Taylor scored twice. Maddie Johnson and Alyssa Welner added goals for Granville while Chloe Andrew had three assists. The Horde outshot the Saints 34-17.
Ella Blanchard netted Saratoga Catholic’s goal.
CROWN POINT 10, NORTH WARREN 3: Rylee Rafferty scored three times for visiting Crown Point in a non-league contest.
Kiki LaGuerre recorded three goals and Laci Bruno had two assists for North Warren. Ruth Brior made 24 saves in goal for the Cougars.