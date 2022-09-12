 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS SOCCER

ROUNDUP: Golden Horde scores win vs. SCC

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Monday's high school sports news series
Freshman Kara Jurnak scored the hat trick on Monday as Granville put up its first girls soccer win of the season, 7-1 over Saratoga Catholic.

Paige Taylor scored twice. Maddie Johnson and Alyssa Welner added goals for Granville while Chloe Andrew had three assists. The Horde outshot the Saints 34-17.

Ella Blanchard netted Saratoga Catholic’s goal.

CROWN POINT 10, NORTH WARREN 3: Rylee Rafferty scored three times for visiting Crown Point in a non-league contest.

Kiki LaGuerre recorded three goals and Laci Bruno had two assists for North Warren. Ruth Brior made 24 saves in goal for the Cougars.

