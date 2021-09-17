ROUNDUP: Golden Horde rallies to beat Hartford

GRANVILLE 3, HARTFORD 2

Notes: Hartford used its speed to get on the board early when Cody Baker played a short corner kick to Ray Harrington, who curled the ball into the right side of the goal 12 minutes in. Nate Fiske added another for the Tanagers off a shot from Ray Harrington that ricocheted out to Fiske at the top of the box. Granville got one back before halftime as Sam O'Leary floated one over the outstretched arms of Austin Wells, assisted by Matthew Vladyka. Granville evened the score at 2 eight minutes into the second half when Connor Farrell received a nice feed from Vladyka and shot low and hard to the left of the diving Wells. A ricochet off a Hartford defender on a Granville corner sealed the deal as Farrell got on the end of the loose ball and add his second of the night and secure the 3-2 victory for the Horde.