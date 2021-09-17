ROUNDUP: Golden Horde rallies to beat Hartford

GRANVILLE 3, HARTFORD 2
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack League
Granville;1;2 — 3
Hartford;2;0 — 2
First half: 1, Hartford, Ray Harrington (Cody Baker), 27:37. 2, Hartford, Nate Fiske, 12:48. 3, Granville, Sam O'Leary (Matthew Vladyka), 2:34.
Second half: 4, Granville, Connor Farrell, 31:54. 5, Granville, Connor Farrell, 15:21.
Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (Hart) 6, Caden Powers (Gra) 9.
Corner kicks: Hartford 6, Granville 2.
Notes: Hartford used its speed to get on the board early when Cody Baker played a short corner kick to Ray Harrington, who curled the ball into the right side of the goal 12 minutes in. Nate Fiske added another for the Tanagers off a shot from Ray Harrington that ricocheted out to Fiske at the top of the box. Granville got one back before halftime as Sam O'Leary floated one over the outstretched arms of Austin Wells, assisted by Matthew Vladyka. Granville evened the score at 2 eight minutes into the second half when Connor Farrell received a nice feed from Vladyka and shot low and hard to the left of the diving Wells. A ricochet off a Hartford defender on a Granville corner sealed the deal as Farrell got on the end of the loose ball and add his second of the night and secure the 3-2 victory for the Horde.
LAKE GEORGE 4,
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warr.;0;0 — 0
Lake George;3;1 — 4
First half: 1, Lake George, Poe Tutu (Jack Sullivan), 9:13. 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Cam Wolfield), 20:10. 3, Lake George, Kyle Dolan (Jack Welch, Kyle Dolan), 39:44.
Second half: 4, Lake George, Poe Tutu (Sam Knauf), 46:29.
Goalies-saves: Kristian Johnson (LG) 3, Shane Baker (B-W) 12.
Corner kicks: Lake George 5, Bolton-Warr. 0.
Records: Lake George (3-0, 4-1), Bolton-Warr. (1-2, 2-3).
Notes: Lake George had its game in high gear in the first half, creating 13 shots and scoring three times to break the game open. Poe Tutu opened the scoring off of a corner that was assisted brilliantly by Jack Sullivan. Sam Knauf followed up 10 minutes later with a terrific individual effort to make it 2-0. Jack Welch set up the third goal on a cross to a charging Kyle Dolan with just seconds left in the half.
NORTH WARREN 4, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren;2;2 — 4
Corinth;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, North Warren, Elijah Robinson (Thomas Conway), 36:11. 2, North Warren, Tanner Kennedy (Thomas Conway), 28:42.
Second half: 3, North Warren, Coleman Swartz (Elijah Robinson), 27:41. 4, North Warren, Giovanni Marron (Thomas Conway), 8:42.
Goalies-saves: Zach Kramar (NW) 4, Own Baker (Cor) 6.
Corner kicks: North Warren 2, Corinth 1.
Records: Corinth (0-4-0, 0-6-0), North Warren (1-2-0, 1-2-0).
Notes: Elijah Robinson opened up the scoring four minutes into the contest off a serve from Thomas Conway. Eight minutes later, North Warren's Tanner Kennedy finished to put the Cougars up by two at the half. The second half was evenly matched, with the Tomahawks having opportunities to capitalize inside the 18, but were unable to finish to tighten the game. Corinth had a few missteps late in the competition, resulting in finishes from Coleman Swartz and Giovanni Marron to seal the 4-0 victory for North Warren.