 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Gloversville plays to a tie with Mayfield
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Gloversville plays to a tie with Mayfield

From the PREP ROUNDUP: All of Tuesday's high school sports stories, photos and game reports series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gloversville and Mayfield played to a 1-1 tie on Tuesday.

GLOVERSVILLE 1, MAYFIELD 1, OT

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville 1 0 — 1

Mayfield 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, Gloversville, Jordan Collar (Dane Dillenbeck), 21:34.

Second half: 2, Mayfield, Bryce Williams, 56:42.

Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (Glov) 5, Aiden Martuscello (May) 4.

Corner kicks: Gloversville 2, Mayfield 3.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News