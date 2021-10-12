ROUNDUP: Gloversville plays to a tie with Mayfield

Gloversville and Mayfield played to a 1-1 tie on Tuesday.
GLOVERSVILLE 1, MAYFIELD 1, OT
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville 1 0 — 1
Mayfield 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Gloversville, Jordan Collar (Dane Dillenbeck), 21:34.
Second half: 2, Mayfield, Bryce Williams, 56:42.
Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (Glov) 5, Aiden Martuscello (May) 4.
Corner kicks: Gloversville 2, Mayfield 3.
