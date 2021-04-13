ROUNDUP: Glens Falls tops Tigers; Spartans and Horses tie

GREENWICH 2, TAMARAC 1

Notes: Greenwich opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Josh Poovey and Miguel Gonzalez combined for Poovey to finish off the play with the goal. The second half opened with Greenwich mounting sustained pressure on the Tamarac defense when Trevor Murray sent Charlie Gartner on to the goal for the second Greenwich goal just 3 minutes into the half. In the 50th minute Rocco DiCarlo was able to dribble into the Greenwich box and turn on the defender and beat the goalie to the far post.