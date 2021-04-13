ROUNDUP: Glens Falls tops Tigers; Spartans and Horses tie

GLENS FALLS 5, HUDSON FALLS 1
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls;3;2 — 5
Hudson Falls;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Hudson Falls, Tyler Cook (Brayden Becker). 2, Glens Falls, Evan Wiggins (Cyrus Guillet). 3, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff (Penalty). 4, Glens Falls, Cyrus Guillet (Aiden Wiggins).
Second half: 5, Glens Falls, Eli Johnson (Evan Wiggins). 6, Glens Falls, Nathan DiFiore (Jack Motsiff).
Goalies-saves: Ben DiFiore (GF) 7, Joe Lapan (HuF) 13.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 6, Hudson Falls 3.
Records: Hudson Falls (2-4), Glens Falls (3-3).
Notes: The Tigers struck first on a goal by Tyler Cook that resulted from a miscue by the Indians' keeper who came out for a ball outside the box and mistimed his challenge. The Indians equalized on a long strike by Evan Wiggins ten minutes later. The Indians would go on to score four additional goals by Cyrus Guillet, Jack Motsiff (PK), Eli Johnson, and Nathan DiFiore.
QUEENSBURY 1, SCHUYLERVILLE 1, OT
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;1;0 — 1
Queensbury;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Queensbury, Gavin Kelly (Luke Eichen), 25th. 2, Schuylerville, Lucas Cottrell, 40th.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Kyle Fitzgerald (Q) 4, Sean Seelye (Q) 5, Griffin (Schy) 7.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 4, Schuylerville 7.
Records: Queensbury (3-1-1, 3-2-1), Schuylerville (3-3-1, 3-4-1).
SCOTIA 6, JOHNSTOWN 1
(at Knox Athletic Field)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia;2;4 — 6
Johnstown;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Scotia, Connor Raven (unassisted), 5:30. 2, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (direct kick), 14:00. 3, Johnstown, Elijah Jones (Justin VanNostrand), 23:00.
Second half: 4, Scotia, Matthew Schraa (Sam Storti), 43:30. 5, Scotia, Sam Storti (unassisted), 57:00. 6, Scotia, Sam Storti (Connor Raven), 65:00. 7, Scotia, Jaiden Alas (Xavier DeLuca), 67:50.
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (Sco) 2, Camron Sweet (Jnt) 14.
Corner kicks: Scotia 6, Johnstown 1.
Records: Scotia (7-1, 8-1).
BALLSTON SPA 2, SOUTH HIGH 1
(at South High)
League: Non-league
Ballston Spa;2;0 — 2
South High;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Ballston Spa, A. Abdellatif, 24. 2, Ballston Spa, Own Goal, 28:30.
Second half: 3, South High, Xander Novack (Nate Marx), 47:17.
Goalies-saves: Willis Bickford (SGF) 6, D. Schroter (BB) 6.
Corner kicks: Ballston Spa 5, South High 1.
Records: South High (4-2, 4-4), Ballston Spa (3-2-1).
GREENWICH 2, TAMARAC 1
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac;0;1 — 1
Greenwich;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Greenwich, Josh Poovey (Miguel Gonzalez), 14:00. 3, Tamarac, Rocco DiCarlo, 50:00.
Second half: 2, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (Trevor Murray), 43:00.
Goalies-saves: Sean Burdick (Tam) 5, Owen Keech (Gre) 6.
Corner kicks: Tamarac 3, Greenwich 6.
Records: Greenwich (3-1-1, 3-1-1), Tamarac (4-2-1, 4-2-1).
Notes: Greenwich opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Josh Poovey and Miguel Gonzalez combined for Poovey to finish off the play with the goal. The second half opened with Greenwich mounting sustained pressure on the Tamarac defense when Trevor Murray sent Charlie Gartner on to the goal for the second Greenwich goal just 3 minutes into the half. In the 50th minute Rocco DiCarlo was able to dribble into the Greenwich box and turn on the defender and beat the goalie to the far post.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, SALEM 0
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Salem;0;0 — 0
Hadley-Luzerne;1;2 — 3
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Brock Quillan, 2:49.
Second half: 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Colby Hanna (Brock Quillan), 13:10. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Brock Quillan (Carter McIntosh), 8:41.
Goalies-saves: Samuel Malonie (Sal) 10, Zack Caldwell (H-L) 4.
Corner kicks: Salem 0, Hadley-Luzerne 7.
Notes: Hadley-Luzerne goalie Zack Caldwell recorded his third shutout of the season. Brock Quillan finished with two goals, while Colby Hanna scored his first varsity goal. Carter McIntosh assisted Quillan late in the second half. Samuel Malonie had a quality outing in goal for Salem making fantastic saves throughout the contest.