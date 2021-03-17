 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Queensbury earn season-opening shutouts
agate

ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Queensbury earn season-opening shutouts

Clara Avery scored the only goal of the game on a corner kick as Glens Falls edged Hudson Falls 1-0 in Foothills Council girls soccer action Wednesday. Hudson Falls goalie Mikayla Varney made 21 saves in the loss to keep the Tigers close.

Also Wednesday, Cara Parker and Julia Keshmiri scored and Emma Lemery recorded the shutout as Queensbury blanked Schuylerville.

GLENS FALLS 1, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Putt LaMay Field)

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0

Glens Falls;0;1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Glens Falls, Clara Avery, 59:45.

Goalies-saves: Mikayla Varney (HF) 21, Robin Gorton (GF) 1.

Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 3, Glens Falls 9.

Records: Glens Falls (1-0, 1-0), Hudson Falls (0-1, 0-1).

Notes: Glens Falls allowed only one shot on goal and they held possession for most of the game. Clara Avery scored the only goal of the match on a corner. Mikayla Varney was outstanding in net for the Tigers.

QUEENSBURY 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;1;1 — 2

Schuylerville;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Queensbury, Cara Parker (Bayley Duffy), 4.

Second half: 2, Queensbury, Julia Keshmiri (Bayley Duffy), 67.

Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 5.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 0, Schuylerville 1.

Records: Schuylerville (0-1, 0-1), Queensbury (1-0, 1-0).

