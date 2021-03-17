ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Queensbury earn season-opening shutouts

Clara Avery scored the only goal of the game on a corner kick as Glens Falls edged Hudson Falls 1-0 in Foothills Council girls soccer action Wednesday. Hudson Falls goalie Mikayla Varney made 21 saves in the loss to keep the Tigers close.

GLENS FALLS 1, HUDSON FALLS 0

Notes: Glens Falls allowed only one shot on goal and they held possession for most of the game. Clara Avery scored the only goal of the match on a corner. Mikayla Varney was outstanding in net for the Tigers.