ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, QHS stay unbeaten in Foothills

Tim Motsiff and Aiden Wiggins each had a hat trick as Glens Falls blanked Hudson Falls 10-0 on Wednesday, keeping the Indians unbeaten in Foothills Council boys soccer at 3-0-1.

It’s the latest Glens Falls has been unbeaten this far into the season in quite a while.

“The group we have right now, predominantly juniors, has been starting since they were freshmen,” coach Michael Shaver said. “They struggled when they were younger, but they’ve been competitive all along. The core six or seven players, it’s their third year starting on varsity, and they’ve had to go through hellfire to get to where they are now, but they’re gelling and it’s a great group to work with.”

Landan Phipps scored twice on Wednesday and Liam Burgess and Gavin Rittenhouse added goals. Glens Falls outshot the Tigers 17-1.

The Indians still have a long ways to go in the Foothills race, including two games against South Glens Falls and rematch against Queensbury (the teams tied the first time). For sectionals, the Indians will be in the Class B tournament.

“Talent-wise, (the players) are capable of achieving whatever they set their minds to,” Shaver said. “They set their goals at beginning of the year, and none of them revolve around winning the league or the section, they were about improvement over last year.”

Mason Leerkes played a strong game in goal for Hudson Falls, making seven saves.

QUEENSBURY 3, SOUTH HIGH 0: Luke Eichin, Gavin Kelly and Ian Rathbun got the goals as the Spartans stayed unbeaten in Foothills play.

Eichin scored off the rebound of his own shot 9:05 into the game. Kelly scored on an Ian Rathbun assist at the 20:02 mark of the first half and Rathbun scored a second-half goal off Max Roca’s pass later on.

Jake Afsar-Keshmiri made four saves for the shutout as Queensbury improved to 2-0-2 in Foothills play, 3-0-3 overall.

B-PERTH 2, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Jack Holland and Massimo Pasquarelli scored as Broadalbin-Perth won a South Division game to improve to 2-3-1.

HARTFORD 4, ARGYLE 1: Cody Baker had two goals as Hartford scored three times in the second half to hand the Scots their first Adirondack League loss.

Nate Fiske’s goal gave the Tanagers a 1-0 lead at halftime. Michael Jones and Baker scored on second-half penalty kicks before Baker got his second goal on a Fiske assist. Andrew Fish later scored for Argyle.

CORINTH 2, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Logan West and Sean Ward scored as the Tomahawks earned their first win of the season.

West scored in the first half off a scramble inside the box from a corner kick. Ward looped a shot in over the goalkeeper from about 30 yards out in the second half.

LAKE GEORGE 3, NORTH WARREN 0: Jack Welch turned two Jack Clark passes into goals as the Warriors took control early on.

Nick Wagemann added a second-half goal for Lake George, which improved to 3-1 in the Adirondack League (3-2 overall). Goalkeeper Brad Erceg and the Warrior defense held off the Cougars for the shutout.

Zach Kramar made 12 stops in goal for North Warren.

FORT ANN 8, GRANVILLE 0: The Cardinals got a balanced effort in a shutout of the Golden Horde.

Anthony Marino scored a pair of goals for the winners. Vincent Marcantonio, Callon Sutliff, Tyler Winchell, Jackson Paige, Jake Lunt and Riley Barnes also scored.

Matt Vladyka made 13 saves in the Granville goal.

HOOSIC VALLEY 2, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 1 (OT): Logan Reilly set up Gabe Coffin for the game-winner with less than two minutes left in overtime.

Cambridge-Salem scored off a corner kick early the game and Tyler Eddy hit the net for Valley (2-0-1) in the second half.

MECHANICVILLE 12, SPA CATHOLIC 0: Scott Lynch had the hat trick as the Red Raiders cruised to victory. Tom Wendell, Rece Dyer, Gruz Goverski and Luke Micklas each scored twice.